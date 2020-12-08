An Española police officer was injured Thursday when a Cordova man crashed into his truck near Española Valley High School, court documents said.
Johnny Sandoval, 45, was arrested Thursday on a count of aggravated DWI and other charges after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into the officer's parked truck at close to 70 mph, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court. Officer James Haught sustained a leg injury and a cut on his head, the complaint said.
Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputies received a call reporting the incident around 7 p.m. Thursday, they said in the complaint.
Sandoval told deputies he had blacked out while driving home, and "the next thing he knew, he was in the parking lot" near the high school.
Deputies later determined Sandoval had been driving on a revoked license, the complaint said.
Sandoval has three prior convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and several charges accusing him of driving with a revoked license, online court records show.
A breath-alcohol test came back 0.00 for Sandoval "at least three times" Thursday, the complaint said, adding medical staff at Presbyterian Española Hospital also administered a blood test.
Deputies discovered a small, white container in Sandoval's vehicle containing what was later identified as acetaminophen and hydrocodone, the complaint said. The deputies said he did not have a prescription for the opioid.
Deputies also found a gun stashed behind a shed at the scene of the collision, which Sandoval's wife confirmed was his, according to the complaint.
Along with aggravated DWI, Sandoval is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon and driving on a revoked license. He also is charged with reckless driving and negligent use of a deadly weapon.
Sandoval was booked in the Rio Arriba County jail Friday morning and was released later that day.
