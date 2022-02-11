Mariachi Rams members wear blue and gold uniforms that reflect the soaring NFL team they’re associated with, but the group’s heart is pure turquoise.
Santiago Alberto, an Española native, is the musical director of the nine-piece group that will serenade people arriving Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., for Super Bowl LVI. The Los Angeles-area resident has led the group since its inception in 2019 and said the Rams are the only major sports team with an affiliated mariachi band.
During the season, Alberto said, the group performed before Rams home games, then on the field between the first and second quarters. Sunday’s pregame-only role is a result of the NFL, not the team, producing on-the-field entertainment for the Super Bowl.
Alberto, 29, said word has gotten around in Northern New Mexico.
“Because New Mexico doesn’t have an NFL team, everyone back in my hometown of Española, they’re usually Broncos fans or Cowboys fans,” he said Friday. “But they’re becoming Rams fans because they know I play in the mariachi. It’s really cool to see that.”
Alberto, the son of Española singer Angel Espinoza, said he relishes the chance to share a style of music he’s passionate about with fans who might not be familiar with it.
“Every home game is an audience of 70,000,” he said.
Mariachi music’s origins can be traced to the Jalisco region of Mexico in the 1800s. It’s performed by musicians dressed so sharply and specifically that it would be difficult to mistake them for anything else, and the sounds come from singing, guitarrón (a large acoustic bass), vihuela Mexicana (rhythm guitar), harp, guitar, violin and trumpet.
As musical director, Alberto sings and can play all those instruments, as well as drums and piano. He also writes arrangements for his fellow musicians when the band tackles non-mariachi music — a task that can be a challenge, given the instruments used in mariachi are markedly different from those used to create rock and hip-hop.
One example, Alberto said, was adapting the 1995 song “California Love” by Tupac Shakur, featuring Dr. Dre (who, coincidentally, is among this year’s Super Bowl halftime performers).
“We had to figure out how to sound like we have drums without having drums,” Alberto said.
Another challenge, he said: “I’d never rapped before. I sing, but rapping is a whole different thing. So I had to find out how to rap and not sound too cheesy.”
Alberto said he did so by listening repeatedly to the original recordings and trying his best to copy the rappers’ sound.
Back in New Mexico, a proud Espinoza said she’s excited for her son — and about the exposure he’s bringing to mariachi music.
“They’re like rock stars right now,” she said of Mariachi Rams. “Everywhere they go. I’ve had the privilege of seeing them live in October at SoFi. It’s so exciting to see them up there on the big screen, and all those fans loving the mariachi music. … Jalen Ramsey is a big fan, and, of course, Mariachi Rams members are big fans of their team.”
Ramsey, a star cornerback for the Rams, is a noted fan of the band and posted an image of himself wearing a Rams Mariachi uniform on Instagram. He became interested after a trade brought him to Los Angeles in 2019, according to an ESPN story.
Band members met Ramsey via a conference call amid pandemic restrictions, Alberto said.
“Jalen, when he saw the Mariachi Rams playing at the game, he just loved the vibe,” he said. “So he got in touch with the people who made our suits and asked if he could have one made just like ours. He ended up having a suit custom-made for him. He sent all the mariachi band members an autographed jersey of his. So we kind of traded.”
The Rams playing at home for the Super Bowl is a happy coincidence; the game’s location had been chosen years earlier. The Rams also hosted the NFC title game and a wild card game — meaning this has been a particularly busy season for Mariachi Rams.
“It’s like the planets have aligned, and it’s their time,” Espinoza said of the band. “They are part of the Rams family, and that is so cool, that collaboration.”
Espinoza described herself as Mariachi Rams’ biggest fan — a claim Ramsey might dispute. The performer said she enjoys “taking a back seat” and watching her son’s success.
“There’s nothing better than a mom seeing her child’s dreams come true,” Espinoza said.
David Valdez of Albuquerque said he got to know Alberto about 15 years ago, while both were in the mariachi program at Española Valley High School. He shared Alberto’s and Espinoza’s enthusiasm about mariachi’s growing profile, calling Rams Mariachi a “huge first” for the musical style.
“More artists are starting to bring mariachi into their repertoires,” he said. “A lot of artists here in New Mexico are turning toward making mariachi albums.”
As for his friend Alberto, “We have the same fire for the art of mariachi,” he said.
Asked what he misses most about New Mexico, Alberto quickly listed the twin joys of family and food. That said, he’s pleased with how life is unfolding.
“I just think it’s really cool that somebody from Española, New Mexico, can be at the Super Bowl playing music,” he said. “I went from playing at Sundevil basketball games, singing the national anthem and performing at school events to playing at SoFi Stadium.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Congratulations Alberto! Love your music.🏈🎻🎷
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.