Asked what he would do if he weren’t mayor of Española, Javier Sánchez didn’t take even a second to respond.
“I would be running for mayor of the city of Española,” he said.
And so he is. Sánchez announced Sunday he is seeking reelection in March.
As of Monday, he had already raised $2,000 for his campaign, he said.
It’s unclear if it will be a contested race.
As of Tuesday, he said he had not heard of any other candidates announcing plans to run for mayor of the town of some 10,000 residents.
About three-fourths of the town’s registered voters are Democrats. Sánchez is a Republican. But that did not stop him from winning the March 2018 election with 54 percent of the vote in a three-way race against two city councilors.
The 48-year-old Sánchez, a restaurateur who made that 2018 election his first run for public office, is a Yale University graduate who also has a master’s degree from the University of Notre Dame.
During the 2018 race, he vowed to bring fresh ideas and energy to the town. He has been outspoken in his criticism of patrón-style politics, saying it was time to remove the “movidas” and bullying from the scene.
Later that year, in an unprecedented move, he asked members of the State Ethics Commission to extend their oversight to include investigating small-town New Mexico politics.
Though the city’s own laws include a provision to do just that, he told the commission members, “I assure you that people are gonna put people who they have in their pocket on one side or the other” of any issue or investigation.
Some commission members suggested he first meet with other mayors around the state to discuss the issue.
Sánchez said during a phone interview Monday that it is important to speak out on such issues. “If you’re not getting into trouble, you’re not doing your job,” he said.
“Sometimes it takes that voice to get recognized, to fight for what is most important here in the Valley for values and do everything we can to build Española economically.”
The biggest challenge to the job, he said “is an often deep-rooted mentality in power systems that feel like, in order to make change, you have to make alliances and create a power network. I’m totally against that. I think every decision and process that comes up should be independent. We often like to hook it on to other things, whether it’s pats on the back or favors down the line.”
He said finding ways to build the town’s economy and keep members of the younger generation in town are his key goals for his second term.
Earlier this year, Sánchez defended his town’s reputation when he openly criticized Taylor Locker, who served as the GOP’s vice chairman of the 1st Congressional District until he was expelled by the party’s executive committee in August for making disparaging remarks about the people of Española on a local radio broadcast.
Sánchez said despite his city’s many challenges — addiction problems and a poverty rate pushing toward the 25 percent mark — he “loves it here. You can’t find a better home, and you can’t ask for better people to be around. Our sense of loyalty, you just can’t find anywhere else on Earth.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.