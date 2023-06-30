032322 jw superfund espanola2.jpg (copy)

Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil in March 2022. Vigil suspended the city manager this week after the manager received a complaint accusing the mayor of harassment.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil this week suspended the city manager he appointed less than a year ago, even though city code doesn't give him the authority to make such a move.

Vigil confirmed Friday he had suspended Jordan Yutzy, a former city manager in Eunice, on Wednesday but declined to provide a reason or say whether Yutzy would be terminated. He called the move a "personnel decision by myself pending ratification by the council."

City Clerk Debbie Garcia sent an email Friday announcing Human Resources Director Sally Baxter would serve as acting city manager until the July 11 City Council meeting. 

