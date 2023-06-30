Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil this week suspended the city manager he appointed less than a year ago, even though city code doesn't give him the authority to make such a move.
Vigil confirmed Friday he had suspended Jordan Yutzy, a former city manager in Eunice, on Wednesday but declined to provide a reason or say whether Yutzy would be terminated. He called the move a "personnel decision by myself pending ratification by the council."
City Clerk Debbie Garcia sent an email Friday announcing Human Resources Director Sally Baxter would serve as acting city manager until the July 11 City Council meeting.
In a text message late Friday, Yutzy wrote: "I don't really have a comment. I don't even know why I was suspended. I have not been given any paperwork." The mayor asked for his keys, he wrote. "All my keys, gas card, ID, cell phone and computer."
Española city code states, "The City Manager, City Clerk, City Attorney, Police Chief and Fire Chief are subject to discharge or suspension only by the City Council."
Vigil justified his actions by citing a state law that deems the mayor of a municipality as a chief executive officer.
The mayor's move has left some city councilors baffled, including Councilor Dennis Tim Salazar, the mayor's cousin, who said he began receiving questions about it from constituents Thursday morning.
"I was blown away," Salazar said, adding Vigil did not inform "a huge part of the governing body" about the city manager being suspended.
"To this point he has not sent out any formal notice that Yutzy was suspended," Salazar said.
Councilor Manuel Martinez sent an email Friday to Vigil and other councilors asking why "and by what authority" Vigil had suspended Yutzy. He pointed to both the rules of the New Mexico Municipal League and the city ordinance stating such a suspension must be an action of the council.
"An emergency executive meeting should've been called to discuss this," Martinez wrote in the email, "and for transparency this should have been done by email NOT by phone calls. Mayor you are in violation of both the City of Espanola's City ordinance and New Mexico Municipal League. You have disrespected this governing body with this action."
Martinez demanded Vigil remove Baxter from the role and restore Yutzy until the council could meet to discuss the matter and make a decision.
Other Española councilors could not be reached for comment.
Yutzy's suspension comes as Vigil faces a city worker's allegation of harassment.
City utility employee Danielle Bustos filed a petition Thursday in state District Court seeking a restraining order against the mayor. The complaint accuses Vigil of bullying and harassment dating back to 2021 or 2022. She wrote that Vigil has told her father, a fellow board member of the Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative, that she needs "to grow up, that I need to stop being an idiot, and that I'm very immature."
Bustos had filed an internal complaint against Vigil on Tuesday in a letter to Yutzy.
Asked whether his suspension might have been tied to the complaint, Yutzy wrote in a text message, "I don't want to speculate that was the reason."
Vigil declined to comment on Bustos' allegations and referred questions to his attorney, Robert Gorence, who could not be reached Friday.
Bustos wrote in her complaint, "I feel like I have a target on my back, and he feels he can just harass, belittle and degrade me."
In her letter to Yutzy, she wrote Vigil "has created a hostile work environment, and I refuse to continue being silent. This could ruin my family because of John Ramon's unwarranted comments and sexual innuendos and remarks he has made toward me."
Bustos said in an interview Friday she is still employed with the city but declined to elaborate on her accusations against the mayor.
Councilor Salazar complained about Vigil in August 2021, when Vigil was a city councilor.
In a letter to then-mayor Javier Sánchez, Salazar wrote Vigil had bullied and harassed him on several occasions, including on Facebook.