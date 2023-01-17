Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil said an uptick in vagrancy, shoplifting and "aggressive panhandling" after the holidays spurred him to ask Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for additional support for city police.
He spoke briefly on the phone with Lujan Grisham on Sunday and sent her a letter the following day, asking her to dispatch New Mexico State Police officers to Española until March to help with patrols, crime prevention efforts, highway traffic safety and operations to curb drug trafficking.
"Española's central location and major arterial roadways ... [have] invited a large transient population that have established themselves in our community," Vigil wrote.
While a state police district office is housed in Española, officers stationed there aren't normally tasked with patrolling the city.
Crime in Española began to rise in November, when a previous partnership with state police ended, Vigil said in an interview.
Several state officers were dispatched for a month beginning in late October to help police patrol the city and serve outstanding warrants.
Vigil did not get a firm commitment from Lujan Grisham on whether she would direct state police to again aid the city, he said, but he seemed confident it would only be a matter of time.
"I believe the governor is a woman of her word and will carry out what she indicated [in our call]," Vigil said. "I think it just comes down to planning, logistics."
Nora Meyers Sackett, the governor's spokeswoman, said Lujan Grisham was not available to comment on Vigil's request Tuesday due to her State of the State address on the opening day of the legislative session.
In his letter to the governor, Vigil noted small communities with limited budgets "are struggling the most due to competition from larger agencies or other regional employers," indicating difficulty recruiting and retaining officers, a problem law enforcement agencies statewide have faced. The governor has prioritized funding to boost these efforts at both the state and local levels. She is proposing additional funds for recruitment initiatives in her spending plan for fiscal year 2024.
Española police Chief Mizel Garcia said just three of the department's 30 officer positions are vacant, a relatively low rate.
Still, he said a city of Española's size — about 10,000 people — should have four officers for every 1,000 residents. The state police presence showed what his agency's capabilities could be if it had 40 active officers, he said. "It's almost like a goal that we're shooting from."
The extra support from state police in late 2022 led to over 130 arrests during a warrant sweep and allowed some of his officers to be "freed up" to take additional calls for service, the chief said.
"It's nice to have additional officers so that we can better serve the community," he said. "It's not something that can go on forever, but it's nice for us to work together."
The chief said a lot of his department's responses are based on "intelligence-directed policing." He hopes state police dispatched to the city will help his officers combat property crimes like catalytic converter thefts and commercial burglaries.
Vigil agreed, referring to the "broken windows theory."
"I believe small property crimes escalate into larger scale crimes. I believe if we can get a handle on our smaller property crimes, that prevents our large-scale crimes, which are more heinous," he said.
Vigil said he and his administration will be able to help shore up the police department now that the chief and other key officials in city government have settled into their positions.
"When I came into office … we quickly went into the budget making process … [and] my administration was still forming," the mayor said. "I believe now that we have a permanent manager … we can structure the budget this coming year to be more focused on public safety."