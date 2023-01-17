Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil said an uptick in vagrancy, shoplifting and "aggressive panhandling" after the holidays spurred him to ask Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for additional support for city police.

He spoke briefly on the phone with Lujan Grisham on Sunday and sent her a letter the following day, asking her to dispatch New Mexico State Police officers to Española until March to help with patrols, crime prevention efforts, highway traffic safety and operations to curb drug trafficking.

"Española's central location and major arterial roadways ... [have] invited a large transient population that have established themselves in our community," Vigil wrote.

Popular in the Community