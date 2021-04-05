An Española man is facing a felony charge after he was accused of attacking another man with an ax during an altercation Sunday in La Puebla.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Robert Martinez Jr., 37, according to an affidavit filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of the incident on Placita Road in La Puebla, court records say. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Patricio Gallegos lying on the ground and bleeding from wounds on his face. He refused medical treatment for minor injuries.
Neighbors told deputies they had seen the two on the road, and Martinez had walked toward Gallegos “in an aggressive manner” while holding an ax.
One witness said Martinez swung the ax head at Gallegos but missed, instead hitting Gallegos’ chest with the handle, the report says.
The two fought on the ground until Martinez fled, according to witnesses.
Gallegos did not tell deputies how the argument started, according to reports.
When police questioned Martinez’s girlfriend at the couple’s home on Placita Road, she told officers she had not seen him for a few hours.
Martinez is facing a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
