Española man sentenced to 6 years in fatal crash

Elias Arellano had his community behind him when he was sentenced Tuesday to a six-year prison term for causing a fatal crash in 2017 that killed an Albuquerque woman.
State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington sentenced the Española man — who is just a few weeks shy of his 21st birthday — to eight years behind bars, but suspended two years.
After receiving credit for time he spent in jail or on electronic monitoring while awaiting trial, Arellano will enter the prison system with about four and half years left on his sentence. If he behaves and earns day-for-day good time credit, he could be released after serving a little over two years in prison.
Arellano is the grandson of the Rev. Mike Naranjo, pastor of Rock Christian Fellowship, and the courtroom was packed Tuesday with members of his extended family and the family of Lucy Fresques, the 71-year-old Albuquerque woman who was killed when Arellano lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crossed the center line on U.S. 84/285 between Santa Fe and Pojoaque.
According to police, Arellano was speeding when he collided head on with Fresques and her husband, Robert Fresques, sending them careening into a third vehicle.
Robert Fresques and Arellano’s passenger — his 13-year-old uncle, Greg Naranjo — were airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital to be treated for their injuries. Arellano was treated at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe following the crash.
Arellano initially fought the criminal charges against him — his young uncle refused to testify against him or have his medical records used by the state to support a child abuse resulting in great bodily harm charge — but pleaded guilty in August to homicide by vehicle and great bodily injury by vehicle.
As part of the agreement, prosecutors dropped the reckless driving charges and the child abuse charge — the most serious Arellano had faced with a potential penalty of 18 years in prison — and agreed to sentencing guidelines that called for Arellano to a sentence of no less than three years but not more than eight years incarceration.
Arellano’s defense attorney, Tom Clark, begged the judge to craft a sentence Tuesday that would keep Arellano — described as a kind and compassionate young man by his family and friends — out of the state penitentiary, saying he client was “ill equipped to endure” the things that go on behind prison walls.
But the Fresques family asked the judge to sentence Arellano to the maximum.
Lucy and Robert Fresques’ eldest son, Jason Fresques, said he initially felt no ill will toward Arellano, but that changed when he learned that Arellano had a history of traffic violations and had been cited for speeding twice after the fatal crash.
“This individual has no regard for the safety of the public at large,” Jason Fresques said.
Arellano’s family members extolled his virtues Tuesday, saying he was a devote, selfless and caring young man with a bright future ahead of him.
But Deputy District Attorney Blake Nichols reminded the court the plea agreement already had reduced Arellano’s possible exposure by about 20 years.
“I’m not asking you to sentence him to the maximum because he is a bad person,” the prosecutor said. “I’m asking you to sentence him to the maximum because that is what he has earned.”
Arellano sat with his head bowed so low his face at times was level with or below the defense table while Lucy Fresques’ three sons, husband and family friend Patricio Serna, a retired state Supreme Court justice, spoke about the pain her death had brought their family.
When his own supporters — including the Rev. Naranjo, his parents and a handful of others — spoke, Arellano mopped tears from his face with tissues.
He spoke on his own behalf before his sentence was pronounced, saying to the Fresques family, “I know that saying sorry doesn’t bring back the dead or heal injuries … but I am sorry from the bottom of my heart.”
Ellington acknowledged before handing down Arellano’s sentence that the young basketball star who had a reputation for helping others was not typical of the defendants he normally saw before him.
But, the judge said, he also had to take into account Arellano’s traffic citations before and after the crash.
“In looking at the facts of the case,” the judge said, “the court notes this was not a single, isolated instance. … It actually was the end of a much longer period of reckless behavior that placed everyone on the road in danger.”
