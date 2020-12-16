A state judge sentenced Daniel Suarez to 12 years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Nicholas Kaye and other counts.
Suarez, 23, of Española, agreed to a deal that called for him to plead guilty to five counts in three separate incidents: Kaye's slaying in an Española gas station parking lot in June 2018; a 2016 incident in which Suarez fired a handgun at a vehicle during a road rage argument; and a coordinated attack against two jail employees while he was in custody following Kaye's death.
Kaye, of Ohkay Owingeh, played guard on the Santa Fe Indian School basketball team.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Anastasia Martin said Kaye's family members "were robbed."
"It has been taken from them — a life, a member of their family, an important member of their family — all because of some stupid and senseless act involving guns," Martin said. "They will never get back that important person in their life."
Suarez, who attended the hearing before First Judicial District Judge Jason Lidyard via phone from the Santa Fe County jail, opted not to provide a statement.
He is not a U.S. citizen and will be deported after serving his sentence. He also will be barred from applying for legal residence in the U.S.
He initially was charged with first-degree murder in Kaye's death.
Sheri Raphaelson, his defense attorney, said both parties agreed to accept the deal calling for him to plead guilty to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter because there was a "very viable self-defense" claim.
"It had to do with the timing of the firearm being drawn by the victim and the defendant, and it really came down to seconds," Raphaelson said. "Looking at the risk of first-degree [murder] ... compared to the offer for voluntary manslaughter, that played heavily into the defendant's decision about accepting the plea."
According to court documents, Kaye was sitting in a car at a Giant gas station with a friend in June 2018 while a family member was inside purchasing alcohol. Suarez and Jonathan Avila, who was 18 at the time, pulled up behind their vehicle and began to argue, prompting a fistfight.
Avila grabbed a rifle from his car and pointed it at Kaye, who also brandished a shotgun.
An off-duty Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputy, Gabrielle Marquez-Baca, was at the scene and attempted to intervene by telling Kaye to put his gun down, court records said. As Kaye lowered the weapon, however, Avila and Suarez, who was armed with a handgun, opened fire, striking Kaye multiple times in the head, torso and left arm.
Suarez and Avila fled the scene but were stopped by an Española police officer for speeding and later were arrested.
Prior to Suarez's sentencing, Kaye's sister, mother and grandmother read statements to the court.
"He was the glue that held our family together, and he deserved to live a long prosperous life," said Victoria Kaye, Nicholas Kaye's sister. "We won't ever get to spend another birthday or holiday with him."
Melanie Montoya, Nicholas Kaye's mother said, "I know there is nothing ever that can bring back my son. ... A kid. He was just a kid."
