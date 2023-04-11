Malcolm Torres

Malcolm Torres of Española pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the 2019 beating death of his 5-year-old stepdaughter, Renezmae Calzada. 

Torres, 29, was home with the girl and his and 18-month-old son, "heavily intoxicated and not fit to supervise the children," according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Alexander M.M. Uballez, which identifies the girl only as "Jane Doe." 

"While in Torres’ care ... [she] sustained blunt-force trauma to her head, torso, and extremities," he said in the statement. "Torres became aware of [her] injuries while she was still alive but failed to seek or provide necessary medical care. Torres claims he was too drunk to remember how he injured [her]."

