State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington cited a slew of bad decisions by both parties that led to a fatal shooting last year in La Puebla before sentencing Adam Lovato, 35, of Española to six years in prison for voluntary manslaughter.
“In this particular situation, I think a lot of people made some bad decisions,” Ellington said during the livestreamed sentencing hearing Wednesday.
Lovato shot 39-year-old Ivan Maestas of Alcalde on Sept. 16, 2019, following a dispute at a home in the community north of Santa Fe. He was charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm by a felon. But he was sentenced for the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter under a plea deal reached last month.
Lovato also received an 18-month sentence for a second count. All but about 4½ months of that sentence was credited as time he already has served in jail.
If convicted of the murder charge, Ellington said, Lovato could have faced close to life in prison.
A criminal complaint says Maestas had appeared at the property under the influence of alcohol and had been threatening people with a knife. Lovato fired a warning shot, according to the complaint, and then the fatal shot. Maestas was found dead later that night in a vehicle that had been driven from the scene of the crime. No knife was recovered at the scene.
Lovato and Maestas, the father of a young daughter, had both served time behind bars.
Deputy Chief District Attorney Blake Nichols and Lovato’s defense attorney, Anna Aragon, agreed that by accepting the plea deal, Maestas’ loved ones and Lovato would be spared from having the men’s previous run-ins with law enforcement dragged out during a jury trial.
“The benefit to the family is that they do not need to go through a weeklong cavalier defense that would drag Ivan’s name through he mud; they don’t have to risk a case where Mr. Lovato walks free and feels vindicated,” Nichols said.
“Mr. Lovato, on the other hand, has accepted responsibility,” Nichols added. “This limits his potential exposure. If we would have gone to trial and convicted him as charged, he would be facing twice what he’s looking at with this plea. This was a difficult compromise, I think, for all parties.”
Prior to his sentencing, Lovato, clothed in a tan jail jumpsuit, told the court he took full responsibility for his actions and was prepared to accept the sentence. He intermittently hung his head throughout the hearing before addressing the court.
“I understand the plea agreement and understand how much time I’m facing today,” Lovato said. “I just believe that I’m trying to do the right thing and face my actions.”
Nary Maestas, Ivan Maestas’ mother, told the court Lovato “didn’t have a right to take [Ivan’s] life,” adding that Lovato could have called the police or 911 instead of taking the situation into his own hands.
Annabelle Lopez, Ivan Maestas’ godmother, questioned why people at the scene didn’t call an ambulance after the shooting instead of loading Maestas into a car and attempting to drive him to a hospital themselves.
According to New Mexico State Police, someone tried to drive Maestas to Presbyterian Española Hospital, but the vehicle ran out of gas along N.M. 68.
As part of the sentencing, Lovato will be required to pay restitution to the Maestas family to cover funeral costs.
Ellington, who shared a personal story of a family member who was killed in Española, recommended the Maestas family seek counseling to deal with the trauma of the shooting.
“There are things in life that we cannot undue,” Ellington said. “For your own benefit and the benefit of his daughter, who you need to support as she grows up, I ask you to deal with your own pain and trauma so that you’re available emotionally to do that.”
