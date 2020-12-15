An Española man died Monday after his car rolled down an embankment in Santa Clara Canyon, according to a news release issued by New Mexico State Police.
David Lyon, 53, was traveling on Forest Road 445, about 12 miles west of N.M. 30, when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle left the roadway and rolled down an embankment, state police said.
Lyon was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the state Office of the Medical Investigator.
Weather is believed to have played a role in the crash, and Lyon was not using a seat belt properly, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation.
