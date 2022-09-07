An Española man faces several felony counts after he was accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint, forcing her into a vehicle and raping her in an attack last month that might have involved two other men.
Donnie Deaguero, 45, is charged with first-degree kidnapping; conspiracy to commit kidnapping; first-degree criminal sexual penetration; conspiracy to commit criminal sexual penetration; armed robbery; and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed this week in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.
He was arrested Aug. 31 by New Mexico State Police on an unrelated warrant accusing him of failing to appear at a court hearing in May.
Earlier that day, the affidavit says, a state police officer had been assigned to the sexual assault allegation against Deaguero. The officer spotted Deaguero driving a Jeep in Española and stopped the vehicle after learning its license plate did not match the vehicle.
Deaguero was apprehended and booked into the Rio Arriba County jail on the prior warrant.
The affidavit for the arrest warrant filed this week says a woman told state police she had been walking down a street in the lower San Pedro area of Española on Aug. 22 when a red Jeep with three men inside, including Deaguero, pulled up next to her.
She recognized two of the men, the woman said, and identified Deaguero by his street name, "Bam Bam," according to the affidavit. The document states police later identified the third man.
Lt. Mark Soriano, a state police spokesman, did not respond to questions on whether the other two men are likely to face charges in the incident. The New Mexican is not naming them because they are not yet charged with any crimes.
Deaguero pointed a handgun at the woman and forced her into the backseat of the Jeep with him and another man, the affidavit states. The woman said the two men in the backseat raped her while the third man held her by her hair with his arm pressed down on her neck.
The woman alleged she also was robbed of personal belongings, including a bottle of perfume, makeup, methadone, letters and her cellphone.
A report by a sexual assault nurse examiner showed the woman sustained injuries in the genital area, the affidavit says.
While securing the Jeep, the affidavit says, officers saw a white T-shirt and perfume bottle that matched descriptions given by the woman.
In a brief interview with police, Deaguero said he knew of the two other men but denied they were ever in the Jeep with him, the affidavit says. He also denied the woman was inside the vehicle and then told officers he would not speak further without an attorney present.
