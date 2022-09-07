An Española man faces several felony counts after he was accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint, forcing her into a vehicle and raping her in an attack last month that might have involved two other men.

Donnie Deaguero, 45, is charged with first-degree kidnapping; conspiracy to commit kidnapping; first-degree criminal sexual penetration; conspiracy to commit criminal sexual penetration; armed robbery; and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed this week in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

He was arrested Aug. 31 by New Mexico State Police on an unrelated warrant accusing him of failing to appear at a court hearing in May.

