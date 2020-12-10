An Española man was arrested late last week by New Mexico State Police after he was accused of nearly striking two people with a car, damaging a mobile home and leading officers on a high-speed chase.
Allen Herrera, 27, faces a variety of charges, including aggravated DWI, aggravated assault on a family member, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property of a household member and battery of a household member.
According to witness statements included in a criminal complaint state police filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court, Herrera became agitated Friday during an incident with his ex-girlfriend at her home in Hernández.
After returning to the home later, police said, he drove his vehicle in reverse into a parked car, pushing it into a mobile home and “causing severe damage” to the structure.
Herrera then drove in the direction of two witnesses, nearly striking them, before fleeing, the complaint said.
The witnesses told police they thought Herrera was intentionally trying to hit them.
Officers investigating the incident tried to stop Herrera's vehicle, but he pulled away, heading northbound on U.S. 84 at a “high rate of speed,” police said.
According to the complaint, he drove erratically, weaving in and out of traffic and forcing cars off the road. The pursuit was eventually called off for safety reasons.
State police later spotted Herrera’s vehicle as it was idling in the middle of County Road 195. He got out of the vehicle and was arrested, according to the complaint. He allegedly told officers he'd had a “few beers” and then said he wanted to remain silent.
Herrera initially agreed to take a field sobriety test, the complaint says, but changed his mind. He asked to be taken to the Rio Arriba County jail.
A preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16.
