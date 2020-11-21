An Española man accused of trying to kill his mother by slitting her throat in 2019 will stay in jail until he stands trial on a charge of attempted murder.
Louis Berger's attorney had requested he be released to a local treatment center to await trial.
But state District Judge Jason Lidyard granted a motion Friday from prosecutors asking him to hold Berger without bond, citing the severity of Berger's mother's injuries and the statements he reportedly made after calling 911.
Lidyard noted Berger's mother had a 6-inch long laceration across her throat and that police said Berger — whose hands were covered in blood — had said his mother was messing with him spiritually, so he needed to teach her a lesson.
Along with being accused of cutting his mother's throat, he is suspected of putting her in a chokehold to suffocate her.
Berger used three different knives in his attempt to slay his mother, including a serrated bread knife, according to a motion for pretrial detention, and "stated he held his mother down for about 2 minutes in order for her to bleed out."
Berger told police he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. He initially was sent to the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas, N.M., to be evaluated and treated for competency following his arrest.
He has since been declared competent to stand trial, according to court records, and is being held at the Rio Arriba County jail in Tierra Amarilla, where his defense attorney, Mark Dickson, said he's been "medication compliant."
Dickson had tried to persuade the court to release Berger to Darrin's Place for treatment, but Lidyard declined.
The judge said it was likely Berger could have interactions there or anywhere in the community in which he might feel someone was "messing with him spiritually," and no conditions of release would reasonably protect the community from him.
