Española police arrested a 59-year-old man Tuesday after, police said, he admitted to killing his wife during a domestic dispute days before.

Myrrel David Hammersmith has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Diane Hammersmith. The suspect called 911 on Tuesday and told dispatchers he had an argument with his wife on Sunday "in which he slapped her and believes he killed her," according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

The reasons behind the altercation and the specific injuries Diane Hammersmith sustained vary between the recently filed criminal complaint and an affidavit for a search warrant filed the day of Myrrel David Hammersmith's arrest. Chief Mizel Garcia said Thursday the discrepancies are likely due to additional information being discovered after police initially.

Recommended for you