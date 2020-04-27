An Española man is suspected of child solicitation after he was accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a 14-year-old girl and calling her while he was in jail.
Jesus Sanchez, 29, was arrested Thursday on one count each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child solicitation using an electronic device.
According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant filed Thursday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court, police believe Sanchez sent the girl a Facebook friend request and then began sending her messages in March 2019. The affidavit said Sanchez told the girl he wanted to make a pornographic video with her.
He also called the girl while he was held in the Santa Fe County jail on a probation violation, according to the affidavit, and discussed a plan to leave the state with her when he was released.
The girl's mother learned about her daughter's communications with Sanchez and ordered her to block his messages, the affidavit said.
In August, Facebook submitted a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about possible criminal communications between Sanchez and a child, the affidavit said. The case was referred to a New Mexico State Police agent by a member of New Mexico's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Sanchez is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Magistrate Court.
