New Mexico State Police are investigating after an officer fired at a suspect accused of fleeing police and then striking a patrol vehicle with his pickup Sunday in Española.
Miguel Matthew Montoya Jr., 30, of Española, who was not struck by gunfire, was arrested and booked in the Rio Arriba County jail on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, state police said in a news release issued Wednesday.
Montoya also had an active arrest warrant on charges of aggravated battery on a peace officer, attempt to commit the felony crime of disarming a peace officer; shoplifting; and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, the news release said.
The Española Police Department responded to a report of vehicle alarms being activated at the Santa Clara Apartments at around 10 p.m. Sunday, and an officer who arrived first at the scene encountered a white GMC pickup, state police said. The driver attempted to hide as the officer drove by. The officer called for backup, but before reinforcements arrived, the pickup left the apartment complex.
The officer followed the truck to an Allsup’s gas station and then attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, the driver, later identified as Montoya, led officers on a pursuit, according to the news release.
Montoya "drove into a business parking lot and struck a concrete parking bumper," the news release said, and then he drove toward an officer's vehicle and struck it. One of the officers fired at Montoya, who continued to flee.
The pursuit ended on West Chamisa Street, where Montoya got out of the pickup and began to run. An officer chasing him deployed an electronic weapon and took Montoya into custody, the news release said.
No officers were injured during the incident, which remains under investigation.