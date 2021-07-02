A state judge ruled Friday an Española man accused of holding a woman against her will and initiating a group rape of her poses a danger to the community and will remain jailed until his case goes to trial.
Sergio Avila Candia, 23, was charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual penetration and resisting or evading arrest after a woman told New Mexico State Police that Candia and other men with him had raped her in May.
The woman said she and Candia had met on Facebook a few days before the incident, but she did not know his real name at the time, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court. He picked her up at her home around midnight May 15, she told police.
She agreed to get in the car with him, and they drove around Española, she said, adding Candia then picked up four other men. He also began smoking crack cocaine, she said, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police she repeatedly asked Candia to take her home but he refused. She began to "freak out and pass out," she said.
When she awoke, according to the affidavit, Candia began to rape her while other men held her down. She said she was then raped by the four other men. When the attack was over, the men left her on the side of the road and drove away in a gold Lexus.
The woman said she called family for a ride home and then contacted law enforcement.
The affidavit said officers found Candia parked off U.S. 285 and took him into custody. He told police he would not cooperate and said he was HIV positive, according to the affidavit.
In a hearing Thursday before state District Judge Jason Lidyard, Candia's attorney, Dorie Concetta Biagianti Smith, argued the woman's testimony was unreliable and that her client's lack of a previous criminal history means he would not be a threat to the community.
Still, Lidyard ruled Candia will be kept in custody until trial with no conditions of release due to the severity of the alleged crimes and his uncooperative behavior with police.
Lidyard said Candia's "depravity, deviant behavior" and "disrespect for basic rights of a fellow human" were enough cause for the ruling.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.