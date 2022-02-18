An anonymous $500,000 donation this month will bolster Española Humane's $1.3 million endowment, the animal shelter's executive director announced Thursday.
That the $500,000 donation came during the shelter's 30th anniversary is a cherry on top for Bridget Lindquist, who heads the facility.
"It came at a time we certainly didn't expect it, and it's an incredibly meaningful gesture," Lindquist said. "It speaks to our maturity as an organization."
The shelter operates on a $3 million annual budget, funded almost completely by private donors and grants. Lindquist hopes the endowment could sustain services decades down the line.
"The long game is, eventually, that fund could support operations," she said.
The shelter initiates adoptions, vaccinations and food assistance for pets and animals in Rio Arriba County, surrounding pueblos and parts of Santa Fe County, but Lindquist said Española Humane also provides critical sterilization services.
In the years since first offering free spay and neuter services, the shelter has reported a 51 percent decrease in the amount of animals entering its grounds — though Lindquist said she won't be satisfied until that number declines further, from 2,645 to 100.
"I finally realized you can't adopt your way out of this problem," Lindquist said of the shelter's decision to begin offering spay and neuter services in 2011. "Intake has been steadily dropping, and the only other explanation I have besides animals fleeing the area is perhaps because we've been sterilizing them and they haven't had litters."
She added, "It's an impossible mountain. I'm delighted that we're kind of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel."
