Española Humane animal shelter is apologizing after a group of employees recorded themselves laughing and making a racist joke while standing over a decapitated dog.
“We are deeply saddened and profoundly sorry for the recent incident that occurred at our shelter,” Bridget Lindquist, executive director of Española Humane, wrote in an open letter to the community, which she provided Tuesday to The New Mexican.
“The actions by staff on the video are reprehensible and do not align with our values or the unwavering commitment we hold to the well-being of animals in our care,” she wrote.
The employees involved in the video have been fired, and the animal shelter has initiated a comprehensive internal review to ensure its policies and practices “reflect the utmost respect for animals at all stages of their lives,” Lindquist wrote.
“We understand the gravity of this situation and have taken immediate actions,” the letter states.
The video, which was initially posted on Snapchat and then shared on Facebook and TikTok, shows two employees wearing disposable gloves and yellow scrubs standing over the dog laying on a veterinary wet table.
One of the employees is holding a large knife and nudging at the dog’s lifeless body while the workers joke around.
“That’s some good meat,” says a female employee.
Another employee suggests sending it to a local restaurant.
“We should get a contract with them,” a male employee says, generating laughter.
The video was posted anonymously over the weekend on the “Española valley Gossip” Facebook page, which has more than 27,000 members, but was quickly removed, Ivan Herrera, one of the page’s administrators, said in a telephone interview.
“It stayed up for about an hour, maybe,” he said. “I got some texts from a couple of people that were friends of mine that asked if I could please remove it, that the shelter was getting a lot of bad publicity.”
The Facebook post lambasted the animal shelter and its staff.
“Whether the animal is dead or alive there is nothing humane about this,” the post stated. “I’m absolutely disgusted.”
Herrera also called the 21-second video disgusting and gross.
“I just felt disgusted being that I’m such an animal lover,” he said.
In her open letter to the community, Lindquist wrote the dog in the video was a stray suspected of suffering from distemper or rabies and exhibiting symptoms.
“On the advice of our veterinarian, the dog was humanely euthanized,” she wrote. “Per state guidelines, the head of the dog was removed in order to be sent to the state laboratory for testing.”
The animal shelter, which was recognized a few weeks ago as the best nonprofit for animals in the Santa Fe Reporter’s “Best of Santa Fe 2023,” believes in accountability and continuous improvement, Lindquist wrote.
“This commitment drives us to share the steps we hare taking to address this incident,” she wrote.
“At our core, we are dedicated to improving the health and safety of animals,” the letter states. “Our team consists of individuals who entered animal welfare to make a positive impact. We acknowledge the emotionally challenging nature of this work but that does not justify the behavior seen in the video.”