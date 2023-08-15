Española Humane animal shelter is apologizing after a group of employees recorded themselves laughing and making a racist joke while standing over a decapitated dog.

“We are deeply saddened and profoundly sorry for the recent incident that occurred at our shelter,” Bridget Lindquist, executive director of Española Humane, wrote in an open letter to the community, which she provided Tuesday to The New Mexican.

“The actions by staff on the video are reprehensible and do not align with our values or the unwavering commitment we hold to the well-being of animals in our care,” she wrote.

