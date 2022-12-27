For decades, there has been near-unanimous recognition of the rich potential of the Plaza de Española.

But unlike the bustling, centuries-old plazas found in neighboring cities to the north and south, Española's is not lined with mixed development and generally has been "lacking vitality" — according to city plans — since it was dedicated 32 years ago.

City officials point to a new plan to build a museum and convention center on the plaza as a sign of movement toward the ambitious undertaking of revitalizing the site into a vibrant city center. 

