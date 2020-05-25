Diana Andrade heard the laughter, and it could have been easy for her to walk away right at that moment.
Away from an education.
Away from trying to integrate herself into the Española community.
As she spoke to classmates at Española Valley High School during her freshman year, a couple of female students laughed at Andrade’s attempt at a conversation in English. Their cruelty made her ashamed of even trying.
“I felt like, ‘OK, I don’t want to come to school anymore,’ ” Andrade recalled. “I closed all my doors and everything because that affected me. My boyfriend was there, and he was like, ‘They’re just girls. You can do it.’ ”
In the encouragement of a young man named Cesar Urbano, and a variety of other friends and teachers along the way, Andrade found a lifeline — and a path forward to where she is now, a member of the graduating Class of 2020.
Now fluent in English, Andrade earned Española Public Schools’ Bilingual Seal in her senior year, an achievement recognized by the school board in February. She’s also part of the district’s Upward Bound program, which serves eligible students who encounter a variety of academic, social and economic challenges that impede opportunities for post-secondary education.
That’s not all: The girl from Yuria Guanajuato, Mexico, is involved in the ENLACE program, an initiative designed to help increase educational opportunities for the Latino community, in particular those entering and completing college. Andrade was so motivated by the program that she took college classes at Northern New Mexico College while completing her high school coursework.
While Andrade and her classmates will not have the traditional graduation ceremony and revelry that comes with it, she said COVID-19 can’t take away the pride she feels in competing this chapter in her life. So, almost as if the novel coronavirus never descended upon her senior year, she enjoyed the graduation parade the school district designed for graduates, which took the group from the west side of Española to the high school Saturday.
“It’s sad that we don’t have graduation, but I am proud of myself because I’ve done a lot of things now,” Andrade said. “When I talk with somebody about my story, I feel like a lot of people can see that we have a lot of challenges in life. You go up, and you go down. This is life. Just never give up.”
Andrade, friends and teachers say, took her own advice. Celia Harlow, an art teacher at Española Valley, said Andrade was never afraid to ask questions and always spoke up when she didn’t understand instructions or needed clarification.
“She learned quickly to be an advocate for herself, and she was really good at that,” Harlow said. “She would just ask, ‘How do you say this? What does this mean?’ She just never gives up. I am sure she has had some moments, but her boyfriend is just a wonderful young man and he’s always been there for her.”
Andrade’s relationship with Urbano was almost immediate when she attended Carlos Vigil Middle School for eighth grade. She remembered a teacher in one of her classes asking if anyone could help translate for Andrade, and Urbano raised his hand.
What started with a gesture of kindness blossomed into a relationship. Andrade leaned on Urbano to help translate in the classes they had together, as well as when it came to reading schoolwork. He also helped her get into the Upward Bound and ENLACE programs by the time she was a sophomore.
When Andrade received a letter from Upward Bound congratulating her on her acceptance into the program, she said she shared an emotional moment with Urbano.
“I was crying, and the first thing I said was ‘Thank you’ to my boyfriend because he was the one who helped me with the application,” Andrade said. “He told me about the program, and I liked this school. So, I wanted to try, and we tried together.”
While Urbano helped open the doors of opportunity a crack, Andrade knew how to fling them wide open for herself and for others. Alma Rivera, the northeast region program coordinator for ENLACE, said she noticed Andrade’s natural leadership skills the first week she was in the program.
“She would be the one that other students who didn’t speak English would kind of lean on her and say, ‘You ask the questions,’ ” Rivera said. “The way I see her is as a mother hen. She takes students under her wings. Later on, through the years, it wasn’t just about the language barrier. Other students who had English as their first language would come to Diana for things about leadership and involvement in the community.”
Andrade said one of the biggest challenges immigrant students face at a new school is the lack of a connection with programs geared toward them. If it weren’t for Urbano, she said she wouldn’t have known about the Upward Bound program. She helped other students get involved in Upward Bound and ENLACE, including her sister, Rosa Andrade, a freshman at Española Valley.
Rivera said Andrade helped accelerate the popularity of those programs at Española Valley because of her leadership.
“We ended up having to start figuring out alternative funding because so many students wanted to go, which is a beautiful thing,” Rivera said. “We’re paid to give students these opportunities and get them to these events, and it wasn’t happening. But students like Diana, they made it happen.”
That dedication also extended into the classroom, and especially in art. Harlow said Andrade really took to her class when she was a sophomore and was adept at drawings and painting. She continued to take art classes for the rest of her time at Española Valley and even had some of her art on display at a showing one of Harlow’s friends put on in March.
Harlow said Andrade’s main piece was a motorized water wheel diorama adorned with pictures of her family. At one point, the motor didn’t work, and Andrade tore it all down to fix the problem. It worked flawlessly at the showing.
“It was astounding at how much persistence she had at it,” Harlow said. “It was just a beautiful piece at the art show. She got [the wheel] spinning, it was working. It was just a really beautiful creation.”
Andrade said her goal is to go to college and become a Spanish teacher. She is taking a few classes at Northern New Mexico College, but she has her eyes set on attending New Mexico Highlands University. She said she has spent a great deal of time filling out applications for a variety of scholarships. She would be the first one in her family to attend college, but she doesn’t want to be the only one.
Andrade has an older brother and sister, and she has encouraged them to go back to school. She said she hopes Rosa will follow in her footsteps.
“If you have a dream, you never stop dreaming,” Diana Andrade said. “Go for it.”
And the laughter she hears now? It’s not from mean girls. It’s from friends, family and the people she loves — all basking the glow of a job well done.
