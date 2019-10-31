Assistant Attorney General Peter Valencia told jurors Thursday that the election fraud case against the wife of Española City Councilor Robert Seeds is about one thing.
“Laura Seeds did not believe that laws apply to her,” Valencia said. “She wanted to win election for her husband so bad that she violated state elections’ rules.”
Laura Seeds faces 12 felony counts in the case — two counts of making false statements relative to a municipal election, one count of conspiracy to violate the municipal election code and nine counts of possession of other’s absentee ballot.
She is accused of forging signatures on applications for absentee ballots — or directing her husband’s former campaign worker Dyon Herrera to do so — in the 2016 municipal election in which Robert Seeds received 238 votes and his opponent Cory Lewis got 236 votes.
There were 104 absentee ballots cast in the election. Of those, 94 were cast for Robert Seeds and 10 were counted for Lewis, Valencia said.
“She saw a weakness in the election system and sought to exploit it to her advantage,” Valencia said Thursday. “She used the absentee ballot process to stuff the ballot in favor of her husband.”
Laura Seeds’ attorney, Marlow Hooper, told jurors that his client “in no way, shape or form ever possessed anyone’s absentee ballots through the whole course of the election.”
Herrera, who was also charged in the case, accepted a plea deal that calls for him to testify against Laura Seeds.
According to Valencia, Herrera told investigators that when he and Laura Seeds dropped off applications for absentee ballots at the city clerk’s office and an election worker noticed an application was missing a signature, Laura Seeds told him to take the application outside, sign it himself and then hand it to the clerk’s office.
Española City Clerk Anna Squires testified that she made a report to Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett and New Mexico State Police after one of her employees told her she’d noticed something odd about the way Laura Seeds and Herrera were handling absentee ballots and applications for ballots.
Former Deputy City Clerk Therisa Salazar testified Thursday that she had two encounters with Laura Seeds and Herrera that seemed suspicious.
One day, she said, Laura Seeds and Herrera came to the clerk’s office with another woman and handed in absentee ballot applications. But one was missing a signature, so she returned it to them. Laura Seeds then told Herrera that the man whose application was missing a signature was in the vehicle and directed Herrera to go get his signature and return the form to the clerk.
Herrera went outside and returned moments later with the signed document, Salazar testified. But she said she happened to be outside when the trio left the office and noticed that nobody else was in the vehicle who could have signed the application.
Hooper said there was “no meeting of the minds” in that instance, and if Herrera signed the application, it was not at Laura Seeds’ direction.
In another instance, Salazar said, Herrera brought his grandparents’ absentee ballots in, saying they had accidentally ripped them up after mistaking them for junk mail and he wanted new ones.
Salazar said the clerk’s office taped the ballots back together and Herrera left with them. When she went on break, she saw him sitting in his car “and it looked like he was basically filling out the ballots.”
Not long after, Salazar testified, Herrera brought the ballots back in, saying his grandparents had been in the car and had filled them out.
But when Herrera drove away, Salazar said, she saw a young girl and boy in the car with him, not his grandparents.
Robert Seeds, who has not responded to requests for comment on this case, sat in the gallery behind his wife as her trial got underway. The case is scheduled to continue into next week.
In a separate case, Laura Seeds is accused of calling Squires and asking her what Squires told the Attorney General’s office after being instructed by the court not to discuss the case with potential witnesses.
In that case, which is set to go to trial next spring, Laura Seeds is charged with committing intimidation in a municipal election, coercion of a voter and disturbing a polling place in a municipal election.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.