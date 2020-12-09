A Santa Fe woman is accused of stabbing an employee of an Española CVS during a robbery attempt Tuesday at the store, court documents say.
Chelsea Faith Tafoya, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, three counts of resisting arrest and shoplifting.
According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court, the manager of a Riverside Drive CVS told an Española police officer a woman had stabbed an employee in the arm with a needle and fled with stolen items.
The injured employee told police the suspect, identified as Tafoya, had walked around the store for two to three hours before trying to leave with a basket of clothes, makeup and other items. The employee tried to stop Tafoya, but she lunged at the worker with the needle, police said, and then struck the worker in the back of the head before fleeing.
Police apprehended Tafoya at a nearby Walgreens.
The stolen items were valued at $336, according to the criminal complaint.
Tafoya was booked in the Rio Arriba County jail early Wednesday morning.
