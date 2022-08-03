Muhammad Afzaal Hussain didn’t grow up in Española or even have a chance to live there for one day of his life. Still, the young man became a standout in the community.
A native of Pakistan, Hussain spent a year working as the planning and land use director of the Northern New Mexico city and grew to love it, Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil said.
He was planning to move Friday into a historic home owned by the city, the mayor added.
Hussain, 27, was fatally shot Monday night near the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque in what Vigil described in a statement Wednesday as a “senseless act of violence.” It appears he was randomly targeted, the statement said.
Details of the incident remain sparse.
Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near Cornell Street and Lead Avenue at 9:19 p.m. Monday, agency spokesman Gilbert Gallegos wrote in an email. Hussain was found dead at the scene.
Gallegos provided no further information or records on the slaying.
Hussain’s family members could not be reached for comment.
Former Española Mayor Javier Sanchez, who hired Hussain as the planning director, said, “His was a soul that was untouched by anything. He was just a really good man.”
In Wednesday’s statement, Vigil said Hussain had master’s and bachelor’s degrees in community and regional planning from UNM and was “well-qualified to lead the administration’s new visions for moving Española forward.”
He also had studied law and human resources management at the University of Punjab, the statement said.
“Muhammad was soft spoken and kind, and quick to laugh,” the mayor wrote. “He was well respected and well liked by his coworkers and members of the community. Tuesday would have marked his first-year anniversary leading the City’s planning team. Our City staff has lost a member of our family, and we all have lost a brilliant public servant who wanted to serve and improve his community.”
A day after Hussain’s death, Vigil said he found a photo from early June of himself, Hussain and City Councillor Aaron Salazar picking up trash for a community cleanup day.
Vigil said he and Salazar were exhausted but Hussain was smiling and energetic in the photo.
The mayor said the photo perfectly captured Hussain.
“He just was so excited about doing [the cleanup] because he really saw the potential of this town,” Vigil said. “That’s what I think everyone should strive for — making a difference in this community.”
Vigil said Hussain had been commuting every day from Albuquerque to Española, but was looking forward to moving to the city-owned home this week.
“He was so excited,” Vigil said. “He had already been cleaning the place up and making it to his standards.”
City Manager Jordan Yutzy, who has served in the position for only three weeks, said even in such little time he felt the effects of Hussain’s positive demeanor and willingness to help.
When interviewing to become city manager, Yutzy said, he was taken to Hussain’s department to talk about how to help improve Española.
He left thoroughly impressed.
“He was just smiling from ear to ear,” Yutzy said. “I was just blown away by how a young man like that was so far ahead of a lot of planning directors in their vision and goals.”
Sanchez said he and Hussain shared a similar vision for how city rules should be implemented.
“What we tried to do was make city planning something that everybody could share a part of, but also make it fair so that we don’t get exceptions to it the way we notably do in government,” Sanchez said.
Aside from their working relationship, Sanchez said he and Hussain also bonded over a shared knowledge of Pakistani culture — which Sanchez said he had learned about from a high school friend.
“One of the things we laughed about was the fact that if he opened up a tiny restaurant where he would just serve the food that he was accustomed to, that he would blow … all Indian and Pakistani restaurants out of the water,” Sanchez said of Hussain.
He also compared the generalizations made about curry to those typically made about New Mexico red and green chile — a bridge to what is seen as a cultural divide.
“That was a great way for us to come and recognize that our cultures are not that different,” Sanchez said.
Vigil said Hussain’s death was a tragedy and the city had lost a “champion.”
“He always had a smile. He was a pillar of our community,” Vigil said. “He became one of us.”