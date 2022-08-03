Muhammad Afzaal Hussain didn’t grow up in Española or even have a chance to live there for one day of his life. Still, the young man became a standout in the community.

A native of Pakistan, Hussain spent a year working as the planning and land use director of the Northern New Mexico city and grew to love it, Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil said.

He was planning to move Friday into a historic home owned by the city, the mayor added.

Popular in the Community