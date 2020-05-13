An Española city councilor is facing felony charges after police said they found a series of texts, emails and Facebook messages he exchanged with a man accused of violent crimes.
A criminal complaint filed this week in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court says Councilor John Ramon Vigil, 24, was charged with two counts of conspiracy and one count of unlawful interest in a public contract worth more than $50, all fourth-degree felonies. He also faces one count of refusing to aid an officer, a petty misdemeanor.
Among other allegations, Vigil is accused of communicating with Phillip Chacon about victims of violent crimes Chacon is accused of committing.
Chacon, 38, was arrested after a March 21 stabbing following a SWAT team standoff.
Española police have accused Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan of showing up at the scene drunk to speak with Chacon and interfering with the operation. Lujan is facing a charge of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
Detective Ernest Saucedo wrote in the criminal complaint that he found electronic messages between Vigil and Chacon while executing a search warrant on Chacon's phone.
In some of the messages, Saucedo wrote, Vigil was communicating with Chacon about property on McCurdy Road that was scheduled to be demolished as part of an initiative to clean up structures that don't meet city codes.
According to the complaint, Chacon said he had a buyer's contract for the property and wanted to halt the demolition. Vigil advised him by text during a City Council meeting on what to say to councilors.
Saucedo also wrote in the complaint that Chacon had asked Vigil to "get rid of" Planning and Zoning Director Richard Hubler because of the plans to bulldoze the site.
"Mr. Chacon advised Mr. Ramon Vigil, ‘I will put 25k towards yours and [City Councilor Peggy Martinez's] campaign if you guys get rid of him,’ ” Saucedo wrote in the criminal complaint, adding Vigil agreed to talk to the city manager.
Hubler said in an interview Chacon doesn't own the McCurdy Road property and has never had a buyer's contract for it.
Chacon ran for City Council in 2014. After he tied with his opponent in the race, he lost the seat in a coin toss.
Vigil's attorney, Robert Gorence, said the charges leveled against his client are false and resulted from Vigil's efforts to block a police chief appointment.
"This is outrageously fabricated against the person leading the effort to make sure that [interim police Chief Roger Jimenez] doesn't become full-time chief of police," Gorence said in an interview. "Councilman Vigil has, for over a year, voted against interim Chief Jimenez keeping that job because of his lack of qualifications and integrity."
The criminal complaint says Vigil, a licensed real estate agent, initially told a detective he only knew Chacon "on a business level" and had helped him locate properties in and around the city.
Vigil later said Chacon talked to him about assaulting a neighbor and stealing another city councilor's campaign signs, according to the complaint. Vigil also told the detective he had received emails from Chacon containing sexually explicit videos but said he had never viewed them because they went to a junk email file.
Saucedo said in the complaint he told Vigil failing to "disclose information pertinent to [an] active investigation could potentially get him charged for conspiracy. Mr. Ramon Vigil advised he also did not feel comfortable bringing information to the police department because his belief was that it would not be handled appropriately."
Sgt. Jeremy Apodaca, a spokesman for the Española Police Department, said he could not release the messages between Vigil and Chacon to "maintain the integrity of the case."
Tensions between the police department and the council have flared in recent months over the vote by Vigil and other councilors to reject Jimenez as the permanent chief.
Gorence said Vigil had concerns about Jimenez's competence after discussions about officer pay and increased mileage allowances.
Jimenez denied the charges against Vigil were related to, or in retaliation for, the councilor's disapproval of his job performance. In an interview this week, the interim chief said he was not involved in the investigation into Vigil.
"I don't interfere with any of the investigations here," Jimenez said. "It's a shame that's where they're going with it."
Henry Varela, a spokesman for the First Judicial District Attorney's Office, said he could not release information about the case against Vigil because the investigation is ongoing.
The case was referred to another district attorney, Varela added, but he did not provide a reason for the transfer or say which office was handling the case.
