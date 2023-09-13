The Española City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to terminate City Manager Jordan Yutzy and Finance Director Robert Corabi on the recommendation of Mayor John Ramon Vigil.
But controversy and tumult within city government remains evident; the council has yet to approve a balanced budget for the 2024 fiscal year, which began July 1. It was due to the state Department of Finance and Administration on Aug. 31 after the city received an extension.
Vigil said Wednesday that Yutzy and Corabi both were terminated based on poor job performance. But Yutzy wrote in a text he has never been given a reason for his suspension or termination. His attorney, Jacob Candelaria, said Vigil's comments are "delusional and laughable" because the mayor and council members "did nothing but praise [Yutzy's] job performance" leading up to his suspension.
"We think that this is a glaringly clear case of unlawful retaliation by Mayor Vigil and his cronies in city government, and unfortunately, the city of Española has decided to close ranks behind their mayor," Candelaria said.
Vigil said Corabi’s termination was “absolutely” related to the city’s financial troubles, including having yet to submit its 2022 fiscal year audit, which was due Dec. 31.
Vigil said the city hopes to submit the audit in October.
Corabi could not be reached for comment.
Yutzy, who became the city manager in July 2022, filed a lawsuit last month, accusing Vigil of “unethical and improper” conduct, including influencing hiring of friends and political allies and discriminating against city employees.
Vigil suspended him shortly after Yutzy forwarded a city employee’s sexual harassment complaint against Vigil to the human resources director. The council has not received any information about the investigation of her complaint since, Councilor Manuel Martinez said.
Martinez, who did not support Yutzy’s suspension in July, said the former city manager's lawsuit changed his vote Tuesday.
“I believe that by [suing the city], he has closed those ties of coming back as an employee,” Martinez said. “I’m not against Jordan at all. … I’m wanting the truth to come out, and I think the truth will come out with this suit.”
Acting City Manager and human resources director Sally Baxter suspended Corabi with pay in July, Vigil said.
Earlier that month, Corabi sent two complaints to city councilors — one against Baxter and another against Española police Chief Mizel Garcia.
On Tuesday, the council unanimously declined to act on Corabi’s complaints.
“We would be in violation of city policy if we did choose to investigate" because, under city policy, an exempt employee like Corabi cannot submit a grievance, Martinez said.
It has been “very difficult” for the current administration to keep a finance director in place, Martinez said. Corabi started in late January after turnover of multiple directors since mid-2022.
Before Corabi’s suspension, Vigil executed an emergency hire of a comptroller to assist the city with finances, but she left the position two weeks ago, Martinez said.
Martinez said he has “lots of concerns” about the city’s finances and contended Vigil is “doing day-to-day operations” for the city and has moved money between accounts without council approval.
“There’s a lot of action that’s being taken that the council is not aware of, or at least not the whole council is aware of,” Martinez said.
Councilor Denise Benavidez echoed Martinez's concerns. At a late August meeting, she said the city’s savings account had been drained to only $10,000 and alleged a million-dollar transaction should have come to the council for approval.
Vigil said the accusations are “absolutely false,” adding the acting city manager did not have access to the accounts payable account, so he had to authorize it.
“It’s sad that we focus on division and hatred in here in this entity,” Vigil said at the August meeting. “There’s strength in unity when we work together, but some councilors insist on not doing the right thing for this community.”
Martinez said the recent turmoil is “of course, a black eye on the city, a black eye on the council” but added most council members “just want what’s best for the city of Española, and we want it to move forward."
“I just hope we can all work together to do what is the right thing, the ethical thing to do,” he said.
The city will post the vacancies for city manager and finance director before Friday, Vigil said.