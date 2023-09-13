The Española City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to terminate City Manager Jordan Yutzy and Finance Director Robert Corabi on the recommendation of Mayor John Ramon Vigil.

But controversy and tumult within city government remains evident; the council has yet to approve a balanced budget for the 2024 fiscal year,  which began July 1. It was due to the state Department of Finance and Administration on Aug. 31 after the city received an extension.

Vigil said Wednesday that Yutzy and Corabi both were terminated based on poor job performance. But Yutzy wrote in a text he has never been given a reason for his suspension or termination. His attorney, Jacob Candelaria, said Vigil's comments are "delusional and laughable" because the mayor and council members "did nothing but praise [Yutzy's] job performance" leading up to his suspension.

