The holiday season event meant to Put a Smile on a Child’s Face returned to Española to ensure every kid get a present this holiday season.
Children ran up and down the halls of Holy Cross Catholic Church’s gym Saturday, while others clambered in line, waiting to get their chance to meet Santa Claus.
He handed out over 900 toys and gift cards to children of all ages for the event’s 25th year.
The annual event has become a holiday tradition for many locals, who take their children for a present year after year.
The event’s founder, Peggy Suazo, said many of these families struggle to get by and aren’t always able to give their kids the happy holidays they deserve. Her goal is to give them a fun Christmas experience.
The celebration went on a pandemic-induced hiatus over the last two years but is now back, and organizers say they intend to keep it around for as long as they can.
“We’ve all come together as a family. It’s such a beautiful thing because you get to see the joy,” Suazo said.
She started Put a Smile on a Child’s Face 27 years ago with her late husband, Tony Suazo, who had a dream of giving toys to the needy kids living in the Española Valley.
“He said, ‘How would you feel if we give up our vacations, and we give up giving each other a present for Christmas and just give our money to having a party for the children?’ ” Suazo recalled her husband asking her. “I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is so beautiful,’ because we didn’t have children of our own. I told him, ‘You know what? I am
100 percent in favor of it.’ So that’s how we started.”
The first year, the couple bought about 350 gifts and hosted the event from a local business. By the end of the day, over
500 children tried to attend the event, with some unable to get in.
“He felt so bad, so he went around outside the building, and he talked to the parents or grandparents.
“He asked them their phone number and the ages of the kids that were outside in the cold. And we went shopping again to get them a gift.”
Over time, the community got involved and offered donations to help make the event even bigger.
Unfortunately, the celebration meant to spark joy in the hearts of children, has been marked by tragedy over the years.
In 2003, Suazo’s husband was killed in a hunting accident. She planned to continue the annual event on her own until a 9-year-old girl stepped in to lend a helping hand.
Anita Olivas said she met Suazo the day her husband died.
“I always had that in me that I always wanted to help,” Olivas said. “I had grown up coming here, so when I saw Peggy, I just started helping her.”
Now 29, Olivas continues to play an essential role in putting on the event.
In 2019, the Put a Smile on a Child’s Face family lost another valued member, Ernestine Romero, a singer who performed at the celebration every year. She was killed in a murder-suicide by her husband, Jesse Saucedo, outside a downtown Santa Fe state office building where she worked.
A few years later, Tony Martinez and his son, Tobi Martinez, from the Española band Los Cavaliers, died a few months apart.
During the event, organizers took a moment to honor all four of them and keep their memories alive.
“I’m really honored, and I’m thankful and blessed that they’re not forgetting my dad, my brother and Ernestine and all the other people that have left us behind and all the musicians,” said Jennifer Martinez during an interview. “I hope they continue honoring them.”
Martinez said though her father and brother are gone, she wanted to go to the event to meet with the community and take her niece Juliet, 8, to see Santa.
“I like to see the joy in the kids, and the community get together to celebrate,” Martinez said.
“It is wonderful,” Juliet said. “I’m happy because some adults don’t get to have this much fun with their kids.”