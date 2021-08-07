In June, Jacob Torres, a NASA scientist from Española, watched nervously as the SpaceX rocket took off from the Kennedy Space Center en route to the International Space Station.
Along with the usual resupply cargo, the rocket carried dozens of New Mexico green chile seeds that Torres and a team at NASA hoped would be the first to grow in space.
“We have this crop from here that doesn’t seem to mind the habitat at the ISS,” said Torres, 42, who helped design components of a “science container,” where dozens of “NuMex Española Improved” hybrid seedlings are now growing on the space station. “And to think it came from my state and my community. That is so special.”
On Saturday, dozens of friends and community members gathered at the plaza in Española to celebrate Torres’ birthday and the return of a hometown hero who has become a source of great pride for the Española Valley.
“He is an inspiration [for] many of us,” said Española Mayor Javier Sánchez, one of the numerous local officials who spoke at the event to celebrate Torres’ first trip home since December 2019. “The fact that our chile is going up to space is just simply amazing. He continues to put Española on the map.”
“He is one of the prides of this valley,” state Sen. Leo Jaramillo, D-Española, said. “From space and beyond, I cannot wait for what the future holds for you.”
For Camilla Martin, a teacher at McCurdy Charter School where Torres went, this kind of story does not often get told in Española. “People hear about the violence, the drugs, the poverty,” Martin said. “The fact that he went to Purdue and then NASA shows that kids can do anything.”
“We’ve grown up hearing the bad things about our community,” Torres said. “We’re told we can’t do this, we can’t do that. Just like our chile, we are resilient.”
In 2018, Torres joined a NASA team to determine which foods would be suitable for growing in space.
The team tested numerous varieties of peppers in an artificial environment known as the ApH that mimicked the harsh conditions of space.
“The Hatch [variety] just didn’t care, man,” said Torres, noting the unique capacity of the chile variety to tolerate high levels of CO2 and the lack of gravity, as well as providing high rates of vitamin C that the astronauts need.
So far, the New Mexico chiles have been a success.
“Eighty percent have germinated,” said Torres, showing a picture on his phone displaying numerous green chile seedlings emerging from the container aboard the space station.
“They look a lot like the ones on Earth,” he added.
The harvesting of the crops, if all goes as planned, will be done according to traditional harvest times — 70 days for green chile, 120 for red chile. “They are doing everything they can to stick to tradition,” Torres said of NASA’s approach to the harvest times.
In the months to come, Torres hopes the astronauts will have a little taste of New Mexico nearly 250 miles above Earth.
“We hope to have the astronauts ask the state question: red or green?” Torres said.
Regardless of the success or failure of the chile crop, Torres is proud that he can represent his town and be an inspiration for others.
“If I can get here, anyone can.”
