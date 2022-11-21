ESPAÑOLA — On a typical day at Española’s busiest intersection, people stand in the median near the stoplight, holding signs and collecting cash from drivers — a practice known as panhandling.
But the corner of Riverside Drive and Fairview Lane looked different Monday afternoon.
People who had previously sought money from drivers said police gave them a warning: Anyone standing in a median could be jailed for seven days.
Earlier this month, the Española City Council unanimously voted in favor of an ordinance that aims to regulate “solicitation activities.” It is the third time in four years the city has attempted to pass such an ordinance. The first two were successfully challenged by the American Civil Liberties Union, which decries such restrictions as violations of residents’ First Amendment rights.
At a news conference Friday evening, Mayor John Ramon Vigil called the new ordinance “groundbreaking.”
“I believe other cities throughout the state are watching Española and how we handle this,” he said.
Standing before a whiteboard with a diagram of various types of medians and curbs, City Attorney Charles Rennick, who helped draft the new rules, said the ordinance prohibits “solicitors” from standing on a median less than 36 inches wide.
The ordinance also lays out other restrictions for panhandlers:
- They must not come closer than 3 feet to a person unless the person has agreed to make a donation.
- They must not touch a person without consent.
- They must not impede a person’s movement or block an entrance to a building or vehicle.
- They must not pursue a person who has declined to make a donation.
- They must not threaten anyone or make any statement or gesture that would cause a person to fear for their safety.
- They must not panhandle on private property, at vehicle parking spaces or in roadways.
- They can only panhandle in a certain period: a half-hour before sunrise and a half-hour after sunset.
The ordinance notes a driver or passenger of a vehicle who gives money or other items to a panhandler who is violating the restrictions also can be cited.
Rennick said the ordinance was modeled on one passed in Sandy City, Utah, that withstood a challenge in the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The important parts of the Sandy City law that made it constitutional, he said, were focused on public safety and “leaving open ample alternative avenues for communication.”
“The city of Española is trying to come within the parameters of that case,” Rennick said. “It’s a work in progress.”
The City Council received a letter from the ACLU in 2018 calling its “peddling and soliciting” ordinance unconstitutional and swiftly voted to repeal it on the advice of its attorney. The next year, a nearly identical scenario played out after the council passed a law requiring a permit to ask for money in public places.
A spokeswoman for the ACLU of New Mexico said the organization’s legal team was reviewing Española’s new ordinance but has not yet decided whether to take any legal action this time.
Since the introduction of the ordinance in August — initially called an “aggressive panhandling” ordinance — Vigil repeatedly has said the council “is not going to be criminalizing homelessness.”
Española police Chief Mizel Garcia repeated this Friday evening.
“We are also not going to circumvent anybody’s First Amendment rights,” Garcia said at the news conference. “... We want to ensure that we have public safety in mind — we have our pedestrian safety and we have our traffic safety.”
The city of Santa Fe also has tried to rein in what some residents, officials and business owners have described as aggressive panhandling. The City Council approved an ordinance in 2010 restricting the practice after months of debate and revisions.
While the measure had some similarities to the new ordinance in Española — limiting the hours in downtown areas and prohibiting panhandlers from blocking someone’s path, following a person who is trying to walk away, using profane or abusive language, or making any kind of threat — it also prohibited panhandling at bus stops, on buses, near ATMs, in medians and at schools.
Last-minute changes were made to the measure to prevent a potential challenge from the ACLU; still, it came under the group’s ire in 2018. The organization sent letters to Santa Fe officials, along with those in Los Alamos, Gallup and other places, about unconstitutional city rules.
Santa Fe suspended its panhandling ordinance in 2018, and city officials shifted focus. They began displaying signs in medians encouraging drivers to “say no to panhandling” and instead “give to local charities.”
Samantha Franco-Maestas, 21, said Monday she was panhandling near Taco Bell in Española “just to get something to eat and drink,” as she had many times before, when a city police officer told her she needed to move.
“I was standing by the stop sign by Taco Bell, and cops came and told me I couldn’t be standing there or they would arrest me and I’d go to jail for seven days,” she said.
Franco-Maestas said she was born and raised in Española and has been homeless for the last two to three years.
Cynthia Lentini, who used to work for the city of Española, managing a program to curb drug addiction in the valley, has been actively following the development of the ordinance and other city matters at public meetings.
She believes city officials who approved the rules were hoping to curb gatherings in public spaces and, potentially, protests.
“I think this is going to be another failed ordinance,” Lentini said. “It’s a little too broad, and I think they’ve purposely written it that way because they want to stop more than just people soliciting money.”