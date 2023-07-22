ESPAÑOLA

This proud and gritty city in the heart of Northern New Mexico proved its status Saturday as the Lowrider Capital of the World.

More than 100 lowriders with custom paint jobs, shiny rims and even upholstered mirrors converged on the Plaza de Española for Lowrider Day, a community event to celebrate the culture, artistry and deep-rooted love of an automobile that has become synonymous with the Española Valley.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Recommended for you