Hugo Cardenas Hernandez, who said he is known as Pachuco del Chuco del Segundo Barrio, poses in his pachuco zoot suit Saturday at Lowrider Day de Española. Cardenas is visiting Española for the first time to check out the lowriders with friends from El Paso.
This proud and gritty city in the heart of Northern New Mexico proved its status Saturday as the Lowrider Capital of the World.
More than 100 lowriders with custom paint jobs, shiny rims and even upholstered mirrors converged on the Plaza de Española for Lowrider Day, a community event to celebrate the culture, artistry and deep-rooted love of an automobile that has become synonymous with the Española Valley.
“We’re brown, we’re down and we’re low to the ground,” state Sen. Leo Jaramillo, D-Española, said while checking out the impressive collection of cars on a hot afternoon.
“It’s who we are. It’s who our culture is, and we’re excited to celebrate it,” he said.
Joan Medina, who founded the event alongside her husband, Arthur “Low Low” Medina, said this year’s event marked a full return of festivities since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We don’t do annual T-shirts unless it’s a special year,” she said. “This year we put 2023 because we’re back from COVID.”
The event, which included live music and various booths, drew scores of spectators and car enthusiasts.
Santa Fe resident Erica Garcia, 38, was among them.
“They’re pieces of artwork, and obviously, I love art,” she said, referring to tattoos on her body.
“I’m an artist myself. I enjoy being out here, just meeting all the people, you know, the gente [people],” she said.
Garcia said lowriders are part of New Mexico culture.
“It goes down to our roots; it’s a piece of us,” she said. “People work on these cars so much. It’s their pride and joy, and to come in and look at their work, their personalization and everything else, is awesome.”
Alvin Lovato, vice president of the Española chapter of the Taking Over Car Club, said lowriders are in his blood.
“For me, it’s not a hobby, it’s a lifestyle,” he said. “I mean, that’s all I know, lowriding. Everything I own is all lowrider, from my trucks to my regular cars. Everything is lowrider. Everything. I don’t own a regular car. ... Even my family, every daily car is a lowrider.”
Lovato, who transformed a 1985 Cutlass Supreme into a cannabis-themed lowrider said his custom cars don’t collect dust in a garage or sit under a tarp.
“I’m not the type of person where I dump thousands and thousands of dollars” on a car and don’t drive it, he said, adding that such cars are called “trader queens.”
“Why are you gonna dump so much money into a car and just let it sit? Drive it,” the 44-year-old mechanic said. “Let’s put it this way: If you build a car, and you don’t drive it, it’s basically like saving your wife for the sancho,” which is slang for a married woman’s lover.
Artist Joe Hernandez, who created the Lowrider magazine logo, said just about anyone can be a lowrider.
“You don’t have to have a nice lowrider to be a lowrider,” said Hernandez, who is originally from California but now lives in Albuquerque. “It’s your lifestyle and what you represent. A lowrider with [a] primered car, he’s a lowrider. He’s just trying to get to where he needs to get.”
Pastors can drive lowriders, too. Just ask Barry Trujillo, senior pastor at New Creation In Christ Ministries in Española.
“This is the one that I drive the most,” he said, pointing to a yellow 1964 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport. “I drive it around town all the time, and I go to church in it.”
His wife, Sandy, said she refuses to drive.
“I want to be chauffeured around,” she said. “I want to enjoy it and have no responsibility.”
“She deserves it,” said Barry Trujillo, who joked he and the Impala are the same age but “the car probably looks a lot better than I do.”
Ted Barela, a 49-year-old father of three from Chimayó, said lowriders have always been part of his life.
“My dad, my brothers were into it, so I just grew up as a kid with lowriders,” he said. “It was kind of like a family thing.”
Barela, who owns a 1947 Chevrolet Fleetline that has the Santuario de Chimayó painted on the air tank, said he purchased the car for about $12,000 in 2012. Since then, he’s souped it up, though he said he doesn’t know how much money he’s spent in total.
“I kind of already lost track because you never stop putting money into them,” Barela said. “You always find something that you want to do to it, so it just keeps on going.”