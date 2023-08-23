022423 jw vista del rio5.jpg

Property Manager Yvonne Cordova on Feb. 24 points out where homeless people destroyed one of the newly remodeled units at La Vista del Rio Apartments in Española. On Tuesday, the Española City Council backed out of a deal to buy the rundown complex for $500,000, saying improvements were too costly for the city to afford.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

The Española City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to back out of a $500,000 purchase agreement for La Vista Del Rio, a troubled housing complex that for decades has offered affordable units to low-income residents.

Consultants cautioned against the deal, citing high costs to improve and redevelop the 49-unit property.

The city of Española does not have the funds to purchase the apartments, Mayor John Ramon Vigil said Tuesday.

