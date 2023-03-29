Property manager Yvonne Cordova talks with a resident while making rounds in February at La Vista del Rio Apartments in Española. The complex suffers from some of the same issues of disrepair as the Santa Clara Apartments that were shuttered last year.
ESPAÑOLA — Residents at La Vista Del Rio Apartments braced for months for news the complex would close, forcing them to seek low-cost housing elsewhere.
Many had endured unsafe conditions for years, and they watched in November as another poorly maintained and crime-ridden apartment building in Española owned by Wyoming-based Bosley Management was condemned by the city and shut down.
The action at Santa Clara Apartments, about a mile across town, left dozens of low-income residents scrambling to find homes. Some are still searching, housing advocates say.
The notice for La Vista Del Rio came from Bosley in mid-March: It was set for closure April 1.
Housing advocates and government officials stepped in to prevent another housing crisis in Española — at least for now. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which subsidizes the property through its Rural Development program, directed Bosley keep the complex open.
While La Vista Del Rio residents have not yet been evicted, they received a March 23 letter from a Bosley Management general partner, Constance Bosley, suggesting they move out. "We advise you to vacate your unit, as soon as possible," the letter states. "... If you remain living at this complex, you are living there at your own risk."
The USDA's Rural Development program "demands that this complex remain open, even though the constant, continuous, dangerous illegal activity is still ongoing," Constance Bosley wrote.
Area housing advocates called the letter an "intimidation tactic."
Laurie Warzinski, a housing program director for the USDA, said at a meeting Wednesday with state and local officials and advocates the agency had sent Bosley Management a "guidance letter" informing the company it had to rescind its March 15 notice of the abrupt closure.
Letters between USDA officials and Bosley Management obtained by The New Mexican show the department threatened legal action or acceleration of the company's loans from the agency.
Warzinski declined to provide details about the company's debt or the foreclosure process but said Bosley has an opportunity to pay its debt with the department. The agency would not have any control over the property under those circumstances, including who purchases it, she added.
The USDA expects Bosley to "follow all of the applicable state and federal laws regarding proper notice to tenants for eviction," Warzinski said.
"We rely on our owners and management agents to operate within our instructions and our regulation," she added, "and we get here sometimes because it's not going the way it should."
Mateo Peixinho, a local contractor and a member of a Rio Arriba County housing task force, said closure of La Vista Del Rio, combined with the November closure of Santa Clara, would amount to a loss of 96 low-cost rental units in the Española Valley.
"When I went to the property and talked to a grandma and her grandkids, all of the sudden it wasn’t just units anymore; it was homes," Peixinho said. "It’s so vital that we don’t lose low-income housing in our valley."
He knows of eight families who already have left La Vista Del Rio due to "panic and concern," he added.
The Food Depot, a Santa Fe-based regional food bank, planned a special distribution of fresh produce, nonperishable goods, personal care products, children's books and other staples Friday for residents of La Vista Del Rio amid their housing uncertainty.
"The ramifications of the Santa Clara apartment building being condemned and closed is still being felt throughout the community," Peixinho's Rural Housing Task Force and other organizations said in a news release. "Many service provider agencies in the area continue to struggle to help former residents of the Santa Clara Apartment complex, who were evicted with only two weeks notice and many of whom were made homeless by the decision."