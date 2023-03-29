022423 jw vista del rio1.jpg

Property manager Yvonne Cordova talks with a resident while making rounds in February at La Vista del Rio Apartments in Española. The complex suffers from some of the same issues of disrepair as the Santa Clara Apartments that were shuttered last year.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

ESPAÑOLA — Residents at La Vista Del Rio Apartments braced for months for news the complex would close, forcing them to seek low-cost housing elsewhere.

Many had endured unsafe conditions for years, and they watched in November as another poorly maintained and crime-ridden apartment building in Española owned by Wyoming-based Bosley Management was condemned by the city and shut down.

The action at Santa Clara Apartments, about a mile across town, left dozens of low-income residents scrambling to find homes. Some are still searching, housing advocates say.