Felix Romero, 32, turned himself in at the New Mexico State Police office in Las Vegas, N.M., on Monday morning after a brief escape from the San Miguel County jail.
Romero, who had been booked into the jail in late October on an outstanding bench warrant for failure to appear in court and a probation violation, escaped from the jail Saturday afternoon by breaking a window in the reintegration building and walking away, officials said.
He surrendered peacefully and has been charged with one count of escaping from jail, a fourth-degree felony, and criminal damage to property, a petty misdemeanor, according to jail records.
Court records show Romero was charged Aug. 27, 2018, with larceny, a petty misdemeanor, on suspicion of stealing a Ninja Kitchen System appliance worth less than $250. He pleaded guilty to the charge Jan. 10 and was ordered to pay $73 in fines, and complete 182 days of unsupervised probation and 96 hours of community service.
The district attorney filed a motion to revoke Romero’s probation March 7 because he had failed to provide proof that he had completed his community service hours, according to court records. Romero failed to appear at a hearing March 28, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
He attended a hearing in late June on his probation violation, where he was released from custody, according to court records. On July 2, he was ordered to pay the court $266 in fines and fees by Aug. 1; when he failed to pay, a Magistrate Court judge issued another bench warrant for his arrest. He was arrested Oct. 22.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.