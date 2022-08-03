Jarrod Bearden

The Santa Fe County jail mistakenly released an inmate held on burglary charges, prompting a sheriff's office search Tuesday night that continued Wednesday as 35-year-old Jarrod Bearden evaded deputies, sometimes by a matter of minutes, Sheriff Adan Mendoza said.

Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, said the agency believes Bearden used another inmate's identity to trick jail staff into letting him go. He wasn't certain how that occurred, he said.

It took jail officials about 45 minutes to realize the error — giving Bearden a head start on law enforcement, Mendoza said.

Claudia Silva of The New Mexican contributed to this report.

