In addition to his properties in Florida, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands, billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein owns a 26,700-square-foot mansion in southern Santa Fe County on property he bought in 1993 from the late former Gov. Bruce King.
Although Florida officials nearly a decade ago contacted New Mexico law enforcement about Epstein and his conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution, officials in this state determined he didn’t have to register as a sex offender.
Documents provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office show Florida’s Department of Law Enforcement contacted the New Mexico Department of Public Safety on July 22, 2010, via email saying, “A registered Florida sex offender has notified [Florida law enforcement] of an intent to move or visit your state.”
The Department of Public Safety forwarded the notice to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and sent Epstein a letter advising him he would have 10 days after “establishing a residence” in the state to register as a sex offender with the county sheriff.
The sheriffs’s office apparently contacted Epstein and completed a questionnaire that listed all of Epstein’s vehicles, local phone numbers and personal information. The document listed Epstein as a “temporary resident” of the state.
On Aug. 19, 2010, the Department of Public Safety wrote Epstein that he was not required to register as a sex offender. However, the letter said that when “temporarily residing” in New Mexico he might have to register under the federal Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act.
A sheriff’s office spokesman said in December 2018 there was no information in Epstein’s file about any investigation of possible New Mexico victims.