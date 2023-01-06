The Biden administration has issued a revised rule that will extend federal regulations to a large portion of New Mexico waters, replacing a Trump-era rule that conservationists had decried as leaving nearly all of the state's waterways unprotected.
The new rule broadens the definition of "waters of the United States" that can be regulated under the Clean Water Act, supplanting the Trump administration's criteria for which waters can be excluded.
A big change is it now covers waters that flow intermittently or are spurred by storms — known as ephemeral — if they are "relatively permanent" or have a significant link to a navigable waterway. That link could be a stream or an environmental impact.
The previous rule, which a federal judge struck down in 2021, protected only waterways that flowed year-round or seasonally and connected to another body of water.
That excluded an estimated 90% of New Mexico’s waterways and also didn’t regulate runoff that could carry pollutants to rivers used for drinking water.
The Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of the Army said the revamped rule is based on language in place before 2015, and officials wrote a more "durable definition" of water bodies to hold up under scrutiny.
The agriculture, manufacturing and fossil fuel industries, which backed the Trump rule because it reined in what they viewed as overreach, are concerned about the increased protections, while most conservationists hail the new regulations as a vast improvement.
One water advocacy group says the rule doesn't go far enough.
"It's better than the previous rule because it doesn't categorically exclude all these waters that are the majority of waters in New Mexico," said Rachel Conn, deputy director of Taos-based Amigos Bravos. "But it also doesn't categorically include them."
Some waters that don't clearly connect by a steady, uninterrupted flow to rivers such as the Rio Grande still must be shown to qualify, Conn said.
The rule omits closed basins with playa — dry lakes that are wet only part of the year, making them ephemeral water bodies, Conn said. She estimates those basins make up about 20% of New Mexico's land area. An example is the Mimbres Basin, she said, referring to a 5,000-square-mile area that extends into parts of Grant, Luna, Doña Ana and Sierra counties in southwestern New Mexico.
These basins aren't covered because President Joe Biden's EPA is keeping in line with Supreme Court rulings, including a 2006 case in which five justices agreed a stream or pond, even if it's dry at times, could be federally protected if it has a "nexus" or link to a navigable water.
Closed basins, as the term suggests, have no such connections.
Conn said this is further proof New Mexico must establish its own program to regulate surface waters because it can't rely on the federal government for thorough safeguards, no matter who is in the White House.
New Mexico is one of three states that have no authority to regulate polluted discharges from industry under the Clean Water Act. All regulation and permitting of the discharges must be done by EPA or must use the agency's guidelines, including which waters qualify for protection.
With a state program, Conn said, regulators could shield far more waters from pollution within New Mexico and free the state from the federal government's ever-changing policies.
A cattle industry representative said he is still reading the new rule — which he notes is more than 500 pages — but expects it will restore many Obama-era regulations.
That prospect concerns Loren Patterson, president of the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association, who said, "Overextending protections is going to affect agriculture in many ways."
In the past, ranchers were fined for building retention ponds the EPA deemed improper or impacting a waterway, even if the so-called waterway was an arroyo that funneled stormwater, Patterson said.
"That's where some of the heartburn has come from," Patterson said. "That's where broadened protections get touchy. Where do property rights and those protections overlap?"
An environmental lawyer said the EPA is being careful with its rule to stay within the bounds of high court rulings so it will be harder for industry and other opponents to challenge it.
Being as bulletproof as possible is important as the Supreme Court prepares to take up a case that could place more limits on the Clean Water Act, said Tannis Fox, an attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center.
In the case, a couple in Idaho bought a lakefront property and filled the lot with sand and gravel to build a house. The EPA ordered them to remove the fill and return the wetland to its natural state, saying they violated the Clean Water Act.
The couple sued, arguing the EPA has no jurisdiction on private property.
Water advocates have expressed concerns that the high court could use this case to undercut the EPA's newly adopted rule as well as other protections.
"This is one of the most activist courts we've ever seen," Fox said. "I think those concerns are valid."
For now, the Biden rule increases the federal water protections that New Mexico depends on, Fox said, adding the stronger oversight is vital for the ecosystem.
Wetlands that have regained protection under this rule benefit streams, riparian areas and diverse habitat, Fox said. That's why the old rule was potentially devastating because polluters could discharge contaminants into these waters without a permit or any real regulation, she said.
"It's a win for New Mexico and the arid West," Fox said.