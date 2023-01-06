The Biden administration has issued a revised rule that will extend federal regulations to a large portion of New Mexico waters, replacing a Trump-era rule that conservationists had decried as leaving nearly all of the state's waterways unprotected. 

The new rule broadens the definition of "waters of the United States" that can be regulated under the Clean Water Act, supplanting the Trump administration's criteria for which waters can be excluded. 

A big change is it now covers waters that flow intermittently or are spurred by storms — known as ephemeral — if they are "relatively permanent" or have a significant link to a navigable waterway. That link could be a stream or an environmental impact. 

Popular in the Community