Gas is flared in 2019 at a Permian Basin well site in Carlsbad. The Environmental Protection Agency issued a revised version of its proposed methane rule Friday that would increase restrictions on the venting and flaring of natural gas.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

The Environmental Protection Agency issued a revised version of its proposed methane rule Friday that would impose tougher measures on the fossil fuel industry than an earlier draft of the regulations aimed at curbing the potent greenhouse gas. 

The EPA announced the supplemental draft rule at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt where President Joe Biden spoke Friday about the U.S. stepping up its efforts to reduce carbon emissions, including through the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act. 

This methane rule will have a stiff regulatory impact in New Mexico, where the oil-rich Permian Basin enables the state to have the second-highest fossil fuel production in the country. 

