The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing stricter rules for reporting the release of cancer-causing chemicals into the environment, a change that state regulators say would aid their efforts to combat a widespread health hazard throughout New Mexico.
The EPA aims to put the carcinogenic compounds known as PFAS on its list of chemicals of special concern. This action would remove the exemption that allows military bases, manufacturers and other businesses to not report releases if they fall below a certain threshold.
Such trace amounts of PFAS — short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — now are deemed “de minimis,” a legal term for too minuscule to merit consideration.
But health authorities say PFAS are “forever chemicals” that take thousands of years to decompose and last indefinitely in the bloodstream, which means even the most minute amounts can accumulate to harmful levels.
PFAS can cause increased cholesterol, reproductive problems and cancer.
In New Mexico, Cannon and Holloman Air Force Bases are two known PFAS polluters. Their firefighting foam contaminates groundwater in Clovis and Alamogordo, respectively, leading to ongoing legal battles with the state over who’s responsible for the impacts and cleanup.
State environmental officials applauded the EPA’s move to eliminate the reporting exemption.
“Identifying even minor releases of these PFAS now will help the EPA and states better reduce threats to communities and our land and water,” Matt Maez, state Environment Department spokesman, wrote in an email. “Because of the exemption, it was possible for PFAS to accumulate to a higher concentration in the environment over time without anyone being aware of the presence of these toxic chemicals.”
Cannon, Holloman and other military installations will have to report their PFAS releases with more detail under the federal Toxics Release Inventory, a helpful measure in holding them accountable, Maez wrote.
The EPA’s decision to require the release of listed PFAS to be reported, regardless of the amount, underscores the growing body of science on how toxic these chemicals are, Maez said.
“The Department of Defense continues to deny science and state law by wrongfully suing the state of New Mexico to prevent cleanup of these hazardous wastes in our rural communities,” he wrote.
The state sued the U.S. Air Force in 2019, saying the federal government has a responsibility to clean up plumes of toxic chemicals left behind by past military firefighting activities.
Cannon and Holloman didn’t respond to questions Friday about the EPA’s planned rule change and what it might mean for their legal wrangling with the state.
PFAS are increasingly turning up in public drinking water, private wells and food. PFAS are so widespread they have been detected in the blood of virtually every American who has been tested for them, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
An environmental advocacy group contends it’s important to remove the “loophole” that enables anyone producing, processing or releasing listed PFAS to not report the chemicals if they make up less than 1 percent of the total mixture.
That means a military base now can keep the runoff from firefighting foam under wraps if the PFAS is less than 1 percent of the discharge, regardless of how massive the overall volume is, Monica Amarelo, spokeswoman for the Environmental Working Group, wrote in an email.
One water advocate said the rule change is critical in ensuring the state enforces existing law to stop PFAS from further polluting New Mexico’s waters.
“PFAS contamination has been found in many waters across the state, both in groundwater as well as in surface waters like the Rio Grande and the Gila [River],” said Rachel Conn, deputy director for Taos-based Amigos Bravos.
The EPA’s push to tighten PFAS reporting would be part of a larger change in guidance that includes telling the military to use firefighting foam only in an actual fire and not for training, Conn said
The proposed rule change is the latest in the Biden administration’s more aggressive regulation, testing and cleanup of PFAS, which have been used not only in firefighting foam but carpets, nonstick cookware and other common household products.
The EPA is looking to designate PFAS as hazardous substances under the Superfund law to compel polluters to pay for the cleanup work or do it themselves. The agency also seeks to set aggressive drinking water limits for PFAS under the Safe Drinking Water Act and will require PFAS manufacturers to report on how toxic their products are.
At the same time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will boost efforts to address PFAS that taint food, while the Food and Drug Administration expands testing of the food supply for PFAS.
Conn said the more extensively PFAS are regulated, the better.
“It’s important to stop pollution from all sources,” she said.