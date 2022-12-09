The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing stricter rules for reporting the release of cancer-causing chemicals into the environment, a change that state regulators say would aid their efforts to combat a widespread health hazard throughout New Mexico.

The EPA aims to put the carcinogenic compounds known as PFAS on its list of chemicals of special concern. This action would remove the exemption that allows military bases, manufacturers and other businesses to not report releases if they fall below a certain threshold.

Such trace amounts of PFAS — short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — now are deemed “de minimis,” a legal term for too minuscule to merit consideration.

