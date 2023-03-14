The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced new limits Tuesday on the cancer-causing chemicals known as PFAS to tackle drinking water contamination.

PFAS — short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — are known as "forever chemicals" because they take thousands of years to decompose and last indefinitely in the bloodstream.

The proposal targets the chemical compounds PFOA, PFOS, GenX, PFBS, PFNA and PFHxS. The first two will be limited to 4 parts per trillion in drinking water, and the other four could be subject to a hazard index that EPA uses to address cumulative risks.