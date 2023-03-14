The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced new limits Tuesday on the cancer-causing chemicals known as PFAS to tackle drinking water contamination.
PFAS — short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — are known as "forever chemicals" because they take thousands of years to decompose and last indefinitely in the bloodstream.
The proposal targets the chemical compounds PFOA, PFOS, GenX, PFBS, PFNA and PFHxS. The first two will be limited to 4 parts per trillion in drinking water, and the other four could be subject to a hazard index that EPA uses to address cumulative risks.
In emailed statements, conservation and public health groups hailed the new limits as significant progress.
“More than 200 million Americans could have PFAS in their tap water," said Scott Faber of the Environmental Working Group. "Americans have been drinking contaminated water for decades. This proposal is a critical step toward getting these toxic poisons out of our water."
PFAS are increasingly turning up in public drinking water, private wells and food. These chemicals are so widespread they have been detected in the blood of virtually every American who has been tested for them, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The EPA has known about the risks from PFAS since at least the 1990s.
In New Mexico, the Cannon and Holloman Air Force bases are two of the highest-profile PFAS polluters. They used firefighting foam that polluted groundwater with the chemicals in Clovis and Alamogordo, respectively.
But there are many other sources of PFAS. Aside from firefighting foam, the chemicals can be found in carpets, nonstick cookware and other common household products.
The EPA's tougher limits is part of an increased effort in recent years to deal with the highly toxic chemicals.
New Mexico's congressional delegation recently helped secure about $19 million in federal money to address PFAS and other contaminants in the drinking water of small and disadvantaged communities.
And the military spending bill in 2021 included $175 million for Cannon and Holloman to clean up PFAS in the groundwater.
It also imposed new requirements for the Air Force to assess and buy the contaminated properties.