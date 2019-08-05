The Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday that the former secretary of New Mexico’s Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department has been appointed to a major position within in the agency.
Ken McQueen, who headed the state’s energy department under former Gov. Susana Martinez from 2016-18, was named the Region 6 administrator for the agency, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a news release. The region includes New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and 66 American Indian nations.
Before joining state government, McQueen — who has worked in the petroleum industry since the early 1980s — was San Juan Region director of the Oklahoma-based WPX Energy, which has oil drilling operations in New Mexico. He also worked for WPX’s parent group, the Williams Companies.
Reaction to the appointment fell along predictable partisan lines.
Martinez, a Republican, lauded McQueen in an EPA news release, calling cooperation between the federal government and states on environmental and energy issues important to the Trump administration.
“Ken has proven his strong leadership and depth of knowledge within the private sector and as my energy cabinet secretary,” Martinez said.
Larry Behrens, western states director of Washington, D.C.-based Power the Future — a group that bills itself as “the voice of energy workers pushing back on radical green groups and the ideologues who fund them” — said in an email that McQueen was a “strong choice” for the EPA.
“He is a leader who understands the need to protect New Mexico’s energy workers from overbearing government regulations and radical environmental groups that only harm our communities and do nothing for the environment,” Behrens said.
New Mexico environmentalists blasted the apportionment.
“Ken McQueen fell down on his responsibilities to protect New Mexico as energy secretary, so the Trump administration is failing him upward to be in charge of even more states,” said Camilla Feibelman, director of the Sierra Club’s Rio Grande Chapter.
Feibelman questioned McQueen’s work on holding energy companies accountable for safety violations.
“It doesn’t make sense to put oil and gas executives in charge of our drinking water and the air our children breathe,” she said. “Industry executives look out for oil and gas interests, not our health or the bountiful resources that make New Mexico and Southwest unique.”
Mariel Nanasi of the Santa Fe-based New Energy Economy, was just as critical. “When we need regulation in the public interest more than ever to protect our environment, Trump appoints a person who has despoiled the Greater Chaco region and harmed people’s health,” she said.
Nanasi pointed out McQueen was tapped by Martinez to be energy secretary at about the same time dozens of storage tanks exploded at a new drilling site operated by WPX. The fire was allowed to burn out over the course of five days. Though no one was injured in the accident, nearby residents sharply criticized the company and federal officials for a lack of communication on the incident and possible health risks associated with air quality.
McQueen faced a tough confirmation hearing in the state Senate in early 2017. He won praise from some lawmakers who said he has an expert grasp on the sector he is now in charge of policing. But others said he had a lack of concern about climate change and was more interested in oil company profits than the environment.
When asked at a Senate Rules Committee hearing about a large concentration of methane over the Four Corners area, McQueen maintained much of the greenhouse gas has seeped from mines and from exposed geologic formations — though NASA has linked much of it to natural gas wells, pipelines and storage tanks in the area.
“My personal opinion is that the methane hot spot in the San Juan-Four Corners area has existed for at least the last 10 million years,” McQueen said during that hearing.
Still, he won confirmation from the full Senate with only four negative votes, all from Democrats.