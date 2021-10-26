The federal government is listing several cancer-causing, industrial compounds as hazardous waste in response to a petition Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had sent to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, urging it to give states more leverage in ordering military bases to clean up contamination.
The EPA will pursue listing four of the compounds — known as PFAS — under the federal hazardous waste law, a rule change state officials believe would give them more authority to require Holloman and Cannon Air Force bases to clean up the groundwater they polluted with PFAS.
The four PFAS chemicals the EPA will move toward listing are PFOA and PFOS — both under health advisory — as well as PFBS and GenX.
In a statement, Lujan Grisham applauded EPA Administrator Michael Regan for backing her petition, which she says will enable New Mexico and other states to hold PFAS polluters accountable.
“But the fight is not over," the governor said. "New Mexico will continue to lead on the issue of PFAS contamination — because everyone deserves to live in a community free of environmental contamination.”
PFAS are made up of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. Dubbed "forever chemicals" because they take thousands of years to decompose and last indefinitely in the bloodstream, PFAS can cause increased cholesterol, reproductive problems and cancer.
The listing comes after the Biden administration announced more aggressive regulation, testing and cleanup of PFAS, which have been used in firefighting foam, carpets, nonstick cookware and other common household products.
The PFAS chemicals would be listed under the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. The EPA aims to propose a second rule that would clarify states' authority to order cleanup of any waste that meets the criteria under this law.
Regan acknowledged the agency acted at Lujan Grisham's urging.
“We can only make progress for communities suffering from PFAS pollution if we work collaboratively across levels of government and harness our collective resources and authority,” Regan said in a statement. "I thank Governor Lujan Grisham for her engagement and leadership, which will lead to better protections for people in New Mexico and across the country.”
The governor's petition had asked the EPA to classify all PFAS chemicals — of which there are thousands — as hazardous waste or list some individually, according to statement from the Governor's Office.
PFAS are increasingly turning up in public drinking water, private wells and food. PFAS are so widespread they have been detected in the blood of virtually every American who has been tested for them, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The EPA is looking to designate PFAS as hazardous substances under the Superfund law to compel polluters to pay for the cleanup work or do it themselves.
The EPA also seeks to set aggressive drinking water limits for PFAS under the Safe Drinking Water Act and will require PFAS manufacturers to report on how toxic their products are.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will boost efforts to address PFAS that taint food, while the Food and Drug Administration expands testing of the food supply for PFAS.
The Defense Department said it is moving to assess and clean up PFAS-contaminated sites throughout the country.
New Mexico has yet to see such cleanup efforts at the two Air Force bases and remains locked in a legal battle with the military over PFAS runoff discharged into groundwater in Clovis and Alamogordo.
The state sued the Air Force in 2019, saying the federal government has a responsibility to clean up plumes of toxic chemicals left behind by past military firefighting activities.
New Mexico Environment Secretary James Kenney has lambasted the military for refusing to clean up the contamination.
In an email, he wrote that the EPA's listing of the chemicals will compel the military to finally deal with the pollution it caused.
"The EPA’s action affirms that states can use their hazardous waste laws to legally require clean-up of these PFAS chemicals," Kenney wrote. "The Department of Defense is out of step with the Biden administration’s PFAS road map."
