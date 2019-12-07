The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last week reauthorized the use of devices known as cyanide “bombs,” which New Mexico has allowed ranchers to deploy for years to kill coyotes.
But records show the state has approved fewer licenses for the controversial devices in recent years. The number of state-issued licenses for cyanide bombs has declined from 86 in 2015 and 2016 to 54 in 2019, state records show — a 37 percent reduction.
Ranchers say they still need the devices, also known as M-44s, to kill hungry coyotes, which can cost the industry thousands of dollars a year in livestock losses. They can be a godsend at a time when many ranchers are struggling to find enough workers to meet day-to-day labor demands, saving them the time and money of hunting coyotes, said Steve Wilmeth, a rancher who said he owns 90 square miles of land between Deming and Las Cruces.
“It is so difficult for us to find labor and keep labor. We don’t have time for us to be doing lots of things anymore,” Wilmeth said. “We rely on agents to come in quickly and be gone until we see them again next year.”
Environmentalists say the devices are a grisly way to kill coyotes and point to collateral damage inflicted on dogs and other animals. They say M-44s also present a risk for humans — even killing a Utah man last year — and argue there are more effective ways of controlling the coyote population than killing the animals.
New Mexico is one of five states with local agriculture departments — along with Montana, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming — that are authorized to deploy the devices. An M-44 is essentially a trap coated with bait and loaded with a cyanide capsule that ejects into the mouths of animals lured by the scent.
New Mexico also has the authority to issue licenses to businesses or private applicators who can then set the devices up independently.
Most of the state licenses issued in 2019 went to individuals working for a wildlife control section of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which deploys M-44s to help ranchers reduce cattle losses.
Twenty-five private individuals also have active M-44 licenses, according to another document obtained by the nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity through an open records request and shared with The New Mexican.
The issue is one of the latest skirmishes between Western environmentalists and ranchers .
According to a copy of a death certificate forwarded by Western Environmental Law Center attorney Kelly Nokes, an M-44 killed 75-year-old Utah resident Dennis Ray Slaugh in 2018.
USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service spokeswoman Tanya Espinosa said the agency “understands the public’s concern … and is committed to the safe and responsible use of this effective tool for [professional] wildlife damage management.”
A document from another environmentalist group called Predator Defense claims Slaugh was permanently disabled years before that, in 2003, after triggering an M-44 on public land in Utah. Since 1998, at least six other people and a handful of family dogs have been injured by accidentally setting off the devices, according to the group.
“M-44s are cruel, indiscriminate and utterly unnecessary as far as I’m concerned,” Nokes said. “The risk to the public is completely unwarranted.”
In August, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency withdrew a pending reauthorization of the devices after finding a majority of 20,000 public comments it received on the proposal were opposed to allowing the chemical as a form of predator control.
The Center for Biological Diversity and Santa Fe-based WildEarth Guardians had promoted a campaign encouraging environmentalists to write comments to the EPA in opposition to the reauthorization.
But that hasn’t stopped the use of M-44s — which the EPA and New Mexico Department of Agriculture still allow as the federal agency weighs a final determination on the matter.
Nationwide, cyanide bombs killed more than 6,500 animals in 2018, according to records from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Two hundred of those were unintended targets such as black bears, foxes and raccoons. The total includes 252 coyotes and seven foxes killed in New Mexico.
Dalene Hodnett, a spokeswoman for the New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau, said M-44s are necessary to keep the coyote population under control. She said warning signs are placed near devices and that M-44s aren’t set up near hiking trails or other areas near people .
“They are an effective tool, and they’re useful because they are [placed in] very remote places where there’s not going to be a human interaction. There’s very little wildlife interaction other than coyotes,” she said.
Wilmeth, the Southern New Mexico cattle rancher, estimated the annual cattle loss because of predation in Doña Ana County to be 1 percent to 2.5 percent, which he said could cost ranchers between $50,000 and $150,000. He said he relies on the federal wildlife control service to keep his cattle safe.
“If you came to my ranch any day of the week … if I can’t find a coyote track within 15 minutes it would be an awfully unusual day,” Wilmeth said. “The alternative is severe. We can’t incur severe losses. Our margins are so tight as it is.
“There’s true economic impact with predation, and we are stewards of this land.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.