A coalition of environmental groups and others filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging state officials are violating their constitutional duty to control "rapidly growing pollution from the oil and gas industry" in New Mexico.

"New Mexico’s failure to control oil and gas pollution violates our constitution and fundamental human rights to clean air, land and water," Gail Evans, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute and lead counsel on the case, said in a statement.

"If concern for our environment and public health won’t push New Mexico’s leaders to control the reckless oil and gas industry, we hope legal action will," she said.

