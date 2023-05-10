A coalition of environmental groups and others filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging state officials are violating their constitutional duty to control "rapidly growing pollution from the oil and gas industry" in New Mexico.
"New Mexico’s failure to control oil and gas pollution violates our constitution and fundamental human rights to clean air, land and water," Gail Evans, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute and lead counsel on the case, said in a statement.
"If concern for our environment and public health won’t push New Mexico’s leaders to control the reckless oil and gas industry, we hope legal action will," she said.
The lawsuit seeks compliance with a pollution control clause of the New Mexico Constitution, a news release states. It also seeks an order to stop new oil and gas production in the state.
"No previous lawsuit has targeted the 1971 amendment [of the state Constitution], which mandates that the state prevent the despoilment of New Mexico’s air, water and other natural resources, and protect the state’s beautiful and healthful environment," the release states.
The lawsuit names the state of New Mexico, the state Legislature, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and others as defendants.
"Plaintiffs are 'frontline' community members (i.e., people living near oil and gas production sites), Indigenous peoples, youth, and environmental organizations, all of whom are being injured by the State’s long-standing permitting of oil and gas production and pollution without establishing a constitutionally compliant statutory, regulatory and enforcement framework that protects New Mexico’s air, water, and other natural resources, as well as the lives and liberties of the frontline, Indigenous, and youth plaintiffs," the lawsuit states.
Representatives of the coalition that brought the lawsuit forward plan a rally at 11 a.m. Wednesday in front of the First Judicial District courthouse in Santa Fe.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.