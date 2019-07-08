Conservation groups unhappy with a federal judge’s recent decision on a U.S. Forest Service plan to conduct prescribed burns and tree-thinning operations in the Santa Fe area have filed a notice to appeal that ruling.
The plaintiffs, including Wild Watershed, will ask the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver to reconsider U.S. District Judge James A. Parker’s determination that the Forest Service did not violate federal law in approving the projects without first conducting an environmental impact study.
Parker in June rejected the plaintiffs’ argument, saying such analysis is not needed in such cases.
But Sam Hitt, founder of Wild Watershed, disagreed, saying in a statement Monday that Parker’s decision “flies in the face of repeated Forest Service public assurances that it would comply with all environmental laws” including the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires deep analysis and public disclosure of all such impacts.
Hitt said the Forest Service’s plan to thin some 1,800 acres near Santa Fe in the Hyde Park and Pacheco Canyon areas will not protect “old growth” trees that have been present for 100-years plus.
“The forest plan requires a minimum percent of the area [for burns and thinning] to be set aside as old growth, and they have not done that,” Hitt said Monday. “That is a key deficiency.”
Spokeswoman Julie Anne Overton said in an email Monday that the Forest Service does not comment on pending court cases.
Forest Service officials say tree thinning and prescribed burn projects in densely forested areas aid in reducing the risks of insect infestation and diseases, as well as prevent expansive and dangerous wildfires.
But Hitt and other critics counter such methods kill trees unnecessarily, disrupt and threaten wildlife, send sediment flows into nearby waterways and even increase the risk of wildfire. Hitt said he also has concerns about the consequences of “extreme cutting of trees.”
Among other points, the 2018 lawsuit brought by Wild Watershed — a volunteer group that works on aquatic conservation, among other issues — the Multiple Chemical Sensitivities Task Force and two other individual plaintiffs, said the project would threaten at least two local species, the goshawk and Albert’s squirrel.
The Forest Service thinned some 140 acres in the areas in question last autumn. In May, it conducted a prescribed burn of about 500 acres in Pacheco Canyon.