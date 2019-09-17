An environmental advocacy group has filed a lawsuit accusing the Environmental Protection Agency of failing to determine whether stormwater from the residential areas of Los Alamos County should be regulated by a federal pollution permit under the Clean Water Act.
Taos-based Amigos Bravos says in a complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court that stormwater runoff in canyons around the area contain levels of pollutants — including mercury, copper, cyanide, radiation and polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs — that violate federal water quality standards.
“Many of the watersheds in Los Alamos County are highly polluted,” according to the lawsuit.
Amigos Bravos says the EPA failed to act on a petition the group filed in 2014 asking that the water be regulated under the Clean Water Act’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System.
The EPA made a preliminary determination in 2015 that stormwater discharge from Los Alamos National Laboratory property and the town of Los Alamos was causing or contributing to “significant water quality impacts such as habitat and biological impacts,” the lawsuit says.
The agency took public comment on the issue that same year, the suit says, but since that time has not issued “a final determination to designate these discharges as requiring a … permit.”
The nonprofit is asking the federal court to order the EPA to respond to its petition seeking regulation of the stormwater runoff and to pay its legal fees for having to litigate the issue.