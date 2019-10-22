Parties in a lawsuit are asking a federal judge who halted all commercial wood gathering in New Mexico’s five national forests to once again allow it and other forest activities, such as prescribed burns and trail maintenance.
WildEarth Guardians — a Santa Fe-based environmental group that filed a lawsuit against the federal government, claiming it was not complying with the Endangered Species Act — has reached an agreement with the U.S. Forest Service to allow previously permitted timber management activity outside of protected Mexican spotted owl habitat. A federal judge in Arizona still has to sign off before companies can resume cutting wood.
Following WildEarth Guardians’ lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Raner Collins halted all logging, trail maintenance and other activity until the Forest Service can determine such practices are not harming the Mexican spotted owl, which was listed as threatened in 1993 under the Endangered Species Act.
The agreement, if signed by the judge, would allow commercial projects outside of Mexican spotted owl protected activity centers, critical habitat and owl recovery habitat. It also would allow prescribed burns — excluding trees no greater than 9 inches in diameter within protected activity centers.
Commercial firewood gathering would be allowed outside of Mexican spotted owl habitat under the agreement, excluding a couple of projects within the Gila National Forest.
The agreement also would allow the planned U.S. Capitol Christmas tree to be cut in the Carson National Forest, plus personal Christmas tree cutting, cutting of personal wood products such as vigas and latillas, wood gathering for Native American ceremonies and cutting “hazard trees” that present a risk of injury to life or property.
It does not include “salvage” trees after a fire.
The document is signed by WildEarth Guardians Steven Sugarman and Denver-based U.S. Department of Justice senior trial attorney Rickey Turner.
“The Forest Service continues to be committed to being as open and transparent as possible in notifying interested groups and individuals when we take steps aimed at alleviating the stressors of the recent court-ordered injunction,” said U.S. Forest Service spokesman Shayne Martin in a statement.
