An environmental group Monday accused Public Service Company of New Mexico of timing key elements of the San Juan Generating Station closure to gouge customers.
PNM denied the allegation and said the organization, Western Resource Advocates, has misinterpreted aspects of shuttering the coal-burning San Juan power plant and of what is expected to be about $360 million in bonds related to its closure.
Western Resource Advocates, which pursues conservation, energy, climate change, pollution and other initiatives in seven Western states, filed a motion Monday with the state Public Regulation Commission, making pointed accusations against the utility company.
In the motion, the organization states: "PNM has devised a plan to unlawfully over-charge its customers $125 million during the next two years." Western Resources asks the commission to insist the company explain why it shouldn't give customers a rate credit this year with the closure of San Juan.
At issue are costs associated with the closure; how they will be paid and when. PNM expects to issue the low-interest bonds through the 2019 Energy Transition Act. The bonds will cover existing capital costs at the plant and will be paid off over 20 or 25 years by customers.
Western Resource Advocates says PNM should issue the bonds as soon as the power plant closes at the end of September so the utility doesn't incur higher interest rates by floating the bonds many months later.
Further, the organization said, customers already are paying for operations and maintenance of San Juan in their bills and will continue to even after the plant closes. Then, Western Resource Advocates contends, PNM will eventually float the low-interest bonds to cover the plant's costs. Western Resource accused PNM of extracting a double payout from customers.
A PNM spokesman said this is a misinterpretation, adding the company has been open about its intentions. Ray Sandoval said the company never pledged big savings would come from the company's next customer rate setting, which is expected to start late this year in proceedings before the Public Regulation Commission.
Sandoval said PNM has $1.2 billion in electric grid modernization that will affect customers when new rates eventually go into effect next year or in 2024.
New rate cases can take a long time to complete, Sandoval and others said.
Sandoval said the $125 million customers payout after San Juan closes will be subtracted from the $1.2 billion in outstanding grid costs.
"There's no duplicity here," Sandoval said Monday afternoon.
Steve Michel, a Santa Fe-based attorney with Western Resource Advocates, said of Sandoval's explanations, "That's not consistent with what I understand, so I will be interested in seeing their response to the motion."
Western Resource Advocates says PNM has put its plan in place with "regulators and policymakers distracted and focused on summer resource deficiencies and potential service disruptions." The group says the plan defies sworn testimony PNM has made to the regulation commission — which the company denies — and is contrary to the state's Energy Transition Act.
Sandoval said PNM declined to raise rates in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and in 2021 for reasons related to its proposed merger with two other companies. Typical residential customers will get a $3-per-month break early next year because there will be no more coal contract at San Juan, he said.
It made more sense to put the $125 million in customer savings with the $1.2 billion in costs so customers wouldn't experience a "roller coaster in rates," he said. "And we think this is the best process, to get everything done at once."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.