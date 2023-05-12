The state agency tasked with regulating oil and gas activity in New Mexico is under fire for what environmental advocates describe as its failure to enforce a rule that gave it the authority to levy fines against drillers who spill.

Since the rule went into effect nearly two years ago, the Oil Conservation Division has issued just eight violation notices for spills, only one of which specifically cited a "prohibited release."

"What this looks like is that OCD has pulled one over on the people of New Mexico [and] agreed to a rule that prohibits spills that it never intended to enforce," Melissa Troutman, a climate and energy advocate for WildEarth Guardians, said Thursday during a meeting of the Oil Conservation Commission after a report on the division's enforcement activity.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Recommended for you