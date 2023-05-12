The state agency tasked with regulating oil and gas activity in New Mexico is under fire for what environmental advocates describe as its failure to enforce a rule that gave it the authority to levy fines against drillers who spill.
Since the rule went into effect nearly two years ago, the Oil Conservation Division has issued just eight violation notices for spills, only one of which specifically cited a "prohibited release."
"What this looks like is that OCD has pulled one over on the people of New Mexico [and] agreed to a rule that prohibits spills that it never intended to enforce," Melissa Troutman, a climate and energy advocate for WildEarth Guardians, said Thursday during a meeting of the Oil Conservation Commission after a report on the division's enforcement activity.
In a statement, a spokesman for the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, which oversees the division, rejected Troutman's characterization.
"At the outside, it is important to be accurate about what the spill rule does," Sidney Hill wrote.
"It only prohibits major or minor releases, which are ones greater than 5 barrels (210 gallons) or meeting other specific criteria, such as causing a fire. Second, regardless of the amount of a release, other rules require operators to clean-up releases consistent with OCD's requirements," he wrote.
"OCD's focus in these circumstances is always on getting the releases cleaned up and receiving the most accurate information available related to reportable releases," Hill added.
Troutman questioned why the division is focused on cleaning up spills instead of trying to prevent them through robust enforcement.
"We've been waiting for the agency to use its new enforcement authority to rein in the rampant pollution from spills across the state," she said at Thursday's meeting. "But instead, OCD is undermining the spirit of compromise that led to the adoption of that rule in the first place by only issuing a handful of violations for reporting issues and remediation issues."
The finding comes on the heels of a report of an increase in drilling-related spills in New Mexico, as well as the filing of a lawsuit alleging the state is violating its constitutional duty to control oil and gas pollution.
"Words written down on paper don't mean anything unless they're enforced," Troutman said in an interview.
In April, the Center for Western Priorities reported a 16% increase in the volume of oil and drilling-related materials spilled in New Mexico.
"There were at least 1,455 spills in New Mexico in 2022 and 1,368 spills in 2021— a six percent increase in spills year-over-year," the center reported. "This is a record number of liquid spills in the state."
Hill said the department has not yet had the opportunity to vet the accuracy of the report.
"However, it should be noted that all of OCD's recent rule updates require additional reporting from operators," he wrote. "This is a critical component to ensuring OCD has timely and accurate information and no longer has to just rely solely on field inspections."
Before the spill rule took effect, New Mexico had no prohibition on spills. Companies instead were required to report a spill and then work with regulators to clean it up, and the division was limited to penalizing operators who failed to report a spill.
In 2021, WildEarth Guardians and the division worked together to develop a rule prohibiting unauthorized releases — a partnership the department's Cabinet secretary, Sarah Cottrell Propst, hailed at the time as "another example of this administration’s commitment to collaboration and problem-solving."
The rule allowed the Oil Conservation Division to issue civil penalties, which Cottrell Propst called an additional tool "to prevent and remediate spills that occur in the oil and gas field."
During Thursday's commission meeting, the division said it received 1,476 reports of spills last year, an average of four a day.
"I hope that the commission and the division recognize this as an incredible pollution crisis in our state that you have a responsibility to address," Soni Grant, a campaigner with the Climate Law Institute at the Center for Biological Diversity, said at the meeting. "I really hope that we can work together with OCD to enforce this rule that's on the books to stop spills and address this pollution crisis."
Dylan Fuge, who was appointed division director Monday after serving as acting director since January, said the agency is, in fact, taking enforcement action. He noted more than 600 of the 1,476 spills reported last year have been "resolved and closed" while the rest are in the process of being resolved.
"We participated in the development of the spill rule because we set an expectation that they should not be occurring, and when they do occur ... they need to be responded to and resolved quickly, and they also need to be reported and disclosed to us quickly so that the contamination can be addressed promptly," he said. "We're taking very robust action to ensure are rules are followed and enforced."
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.