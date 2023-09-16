editor's pick Environment Department looks to fill over 40 jobs at rapid-hire event The New Mexican Sep 16, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The state Environment Department will hold a rapid-hire event to fill more than 40 jobs based in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Los Lunas and Rio Rancho.The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Harold Runnels Building, 1190 St. Francis Drive.Staff will be on hand to review résumés and schedule qualified applicants for on-site interviews that day.The agency is hiring for positions including environmental scientists, water resource professionals, and administrative, finance and human resources workers.Applicants should bring multiple copies of résumés, three professional references and a copy of unofficial transcripts for the highest level of education achieved. Professional attire is recommended.The hiring campaign is part of an effort to fill a significant vacancy rate. The agency began this fiscal year with 545 employees but is budgeted for 661 positions.For more information, contact Tina Tawater at 505-487-0386 or tina.tawater1@env.nm.gov. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Articles'Marty Moose' relocated after capture near downtown Santa FeGovernor alters public health order, ending gun ban in Albuquerque areaGovernor gains attention, but her gun ban won't curb violenceReducing gun violence has to be common goalClinton lauds Richardson's public service during funeral Mass for former governorAttorney general says he won't defend Lujan Grisham's Albuquerque gun carry banHistory and hilarity on display downtown at annual Fiesta paradeGallery: The funeral of former Gov. Bill RichardsonNew charges accuse Santa Fe man of 70 counts of child and animal abuseWoman accused of 'branding' 16-year-old brother with hot knife told police it was consensual Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Building Santa Fe Achieving carbon neutrality won't be easy in an older S.F. home Ringside Seat No enchantment over New Mexico's two-term governors Will Webber Rio Grande Rivalry: A matchup too big to fail Tails of Tales Improving communication with dogs