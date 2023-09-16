The state Environment Department will hold a rapid-hire event to fill more than 40 jobs based in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Los Lunas and Rio Rancho.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Harold Runnels Building, 1190 St. Francis Drive.

Staff will be on hand to review résumés and schedule qualified applicants for on-site interviews that day.

